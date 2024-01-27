Congratulations to the 7th Grade Boys on winning a Regional Championship Friday Night in Seneca.

Final Score GSWB 13 Seneca 12.

GSWB was able to pick up their 15th win of the season as they battled a defensive thriller in Seneca. Early in the first Brody Grimes would show his defensive strength in the post contesting shots and pulling down several solid rebounds to keep Seneca from second chance opportunities. The second quarter the Tiger guards Mason Jordan Ty Tjelle and David Allen would take their turn in the defensive spotlight . The trio made it difficult for Seneca to even start their offense. The Tigers would need the defense to hold strong as they were able to get good looks at the hoop but struggled to get anything to fall. The end of 3 the score would stay tied 6-6. The fourth quarter Seneca pulled ahead 12-6 with under 2:30 to go. That’s when things changed for the Tigers. After a Ryan Male 3 pointer The Tiger press created a steal and a pass to Brody Grimes for a bucket the Tigers quickly found themselves within 1. With 7 seconds to go Fallon Stein would earn a steal and drive in for a layup to put the Tigers up 13-12. One last defense stance for the Tigers earned them the championship title.

The Tigers travel to Marseilles on Monday to take on Olgesby Washington in the sectional championship at 6:30.