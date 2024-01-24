Gardner Grade School hosted the 2024 school Spelling Bee on Wednesday, January 24th. After an impressive ten rounds of spelling; a victory was clenched by seventh grader, Makenna Hoeppner. She edged out eighth grader, Case Christensen, in his third appearance in the GGS Spelling Bee. It was a competitive battle of letters between the two for several rounds before Hoeppner secured the title. All of the spellers did a wonderful job representing their classes. There was a multitude of tough words, but the spellers remained resilient. The spellers from 6th grade were: Harrison Deoung, Talon Mack, and Mikayla Vermaat. From 7th grade representatives were: Makenna Hoeppner, Autumn Manzello, and Josie Vallera. Eighth grade was represented by: Caden Christensen, Case Christensen, and Julianna Moats. GGS is proud of all of the great efforts made in preparation for and during the bee.