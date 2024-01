URBANA, Ill. — The only thing certain about modern farming is that things are always changing, and today’s weather isn’t your grandparents’ weather. Growing seasons are shifting, and extreme weather events like storms, floods, droughts, and wildfires are becoming more common. University of Illinois Extension is offering the opportunity to connect with agricultural climate experts, explore resources, and discuss real-world scenarios at one of three in-person Agriculture Climate Tools workshops this February. Farmers can meet the challenges of a changing climate by applying cutting-edge tools that will help them manage risks and make informed decisions to maximize every acre now and in the future. Producers and land managers will leave with a better understanding of local growing conditions, weather, and climate monitoring tools, and feel confident planning for crop planting, fertilization schedules, irrigation, and more for the 2024 growing season and beyond. The workshops will also offer an opportunity for attendees to provide feedback and help shape the development of new agriculture climate tools. The workshops are free and open to specialty growers, commercial agriculture, horticulture, and landscape professionals, as well as Natural Resources Conservation Service and Soil and Water Conservation District personnel. CEU credits are available for Certified Crop Advisors. All workshops are 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with sign-in starting at 8 a.m. Lunch is included. Feb. 26, Marion County Extension Office, 1404 E. Main St., Salem

Feb. 28, Sangamon County Extension Office, 700 S. Airport Dr., Springfield

Feb. 29, NIU Conference Center, 8500 E. State St., Rockford Sign up by Feb. 22 at go.illinois.edu/ClimateTools. Seats are limited. For more information or if you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, please contact Duane Friend at friend@illinois.edu. This program is provided through a Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education grant and is cohosted by the Illinois State Water Survey, the USDA Midwest Climate Hub, the National Integrated Drought Information System, and the Midwest Regional Climate Center. ABOUT ILLINOIS EXTENSION: Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities. Illinois Extension is part of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences.