The Dwight Village Board held an emergency meeting Saturday, December 30, with the concern of passing a resolution and ordinance regarding the unloading of unscheduled buses in the Village.

As the migrant dilemma begins to spread outside the City of Chicago, Village and County officials have become concerned that buses from Texas carrying migrants may begin to attempt unloading in suburban communities that have access to interstate and rail transportation.

Recently, a busload of migrants was dropped off in Kankakee with no forewarning. The migrants were reportedly left alone at the truckstop with no resources and were found walking along the interstate creating health and safety concerns for them.

Dwight Chief of Police Mike Nolan reported that on December 27 a bus with approximately 50 – 60 passengers had stopped at Love’s truck stop in Dwight but all passengers reboarded and continued on their trip northbound.

Nolan also noted drop-offs had recently occurred in the communities of Downers Grove, Elmhurst, Lombard, Glen Ellyn, and Naperville.

He added the ordinance was not intended to penalize the migrants in any way but to help facilitate them reaching a safe environment, which Dwight’s limited resources could not accommodate.

Approximately 30 community members were in attendance .

The Board voted unanimously to accept the resolution and pass the ordinance.

They can be viewed here:

RESOLUTION UNSCHEDULE BUS ORDINANCE DWIGHT (1)

UNSCHEDULED BUS ORDINANCE DWIGHT