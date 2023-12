The Tuberculosis Board and Board of Health for the Livingston County Public Health Department is scheduled for Monday, December 11th, in the Conference Room of the NEW Health and Education Building, 310 E. Torrance Ave., Pontiac, IL. Meeting times are as follows: The Tuberculosis Board Meeting is at 5:45 p.m. and the Board of Health Meeting is at 6:00 p.m.

