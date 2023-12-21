News Release 12/20/23
Motion to adopt Resolution in Honor of the 2023 Tri-Point HS Cross Country Team
Motion to approve the Consent Agenda
Motion to adopt the 2023 tentative levy as presented.
Motion to approve the final draft of the district policy handbook
Motion to place the update to the student handbook as presented on 1st reading
Motion to adopt the Ford County Sales Tax Resolution as presented
Motion to accept the resignation of Dawn Hanson
Motion to hire Ashley Smith as the District Administrative Assistant