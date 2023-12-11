Traffic changes to I-55 northbound ramps at Illinois 17 in Dwight begin Dec. 11

OTTAWA – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that there will be traffic changes to the exit and entrance ramps at the northbound Interstate 55 interchange at Illinois 17 (exit 217) in Dwight. The changes are necessary to perform repairs on Illinois 17.

Traffic exiting to Illinois 17 from northbound I-55 will not be allowed to make a left turn onto Illinois 17. Eastbound traffic on Illinois 17 will not be allowed to make a left turn onto the ramp to northbound I-55. No detour will be posted, and the traffic restrictions are scheduled to be lifted in 48 hours.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,000 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Four of Rebuild Illinois included approximately $12.1 billion of improvements statewide on 5,339 miles of highway, 533 bridges and 762 additional safety improvements.

For IDOT District 3 updates on Twitter, follow us at @IDOTDistrict3. View area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map at www.GettingAroundIllinois.com.