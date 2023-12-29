Terry J. Gravesen, age 59, of Campus, passed away on Sunday, December 24, 2023, at 9:38 a.m. at his residence in Campus.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 4, 2023, at Hager Memorial Home in Dwight, IL. A visitation will be held before the service, starting at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery in Emington, IL. Pastor Mary Arnold will be officiating. Memorials in Terry’s memory may be made to St. Jude.

Terry was born on April 19, 1964, in Brook, IN, to John and Mary (Riegle) Gravesen. He married the love of his life, Christine Carlson on July 7, 1984, at the Dwight United Methodist Church. She preceded him in death on December 3, 2023.

Survivors include his two sons: Kyle Gravesen of Campus, IL, and Adam Gravesen of Dwight, IL; grandchildren: Addison and Benjamin, both of Dwight, IL; siblings: Pam (Jeff) Scott of Nevada, Rick (Cassandra) Gravesen of Texas, Mary (Blaine) Peters of New York, John (Sue) Gravesen of Florida, and Sherry Gravesen of Indiana. He is also survived by his father-in-law: Rodney Carlson, and his mother-in-law: Maureen Carlson.

He is preceded in death by his parents, loving wife of 42 years: Christine Gravesen, one brother: Keith Gravesen, and one sister: Rebecca Adams.

Terry graduated from Dwight High School. He worked at the Dwight Correctional Center and the Pontiac Correctional Center as a Correctional Officer. He then worked for the Grain Elevator in Cabery.

He was a member of the National Rifle Association.

Terry was an avid coin collector and had quite an exquisite collection. He enjoyed fishing, target shooting, and playing the drums. Despite all of his medical issues, he always stayed upbeat and positive. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He always put his family first, was always there for them, and loved them endlessly. He truly was the best dad and grandpa and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

