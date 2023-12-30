Michael A. Grzincic, age 77, of Wilmington, IL, went home to be with His Lord and Saviour Friday, December 29, 2023, at the Hines VA Hospital. Michael was born on August 23, 1946, in Joliet, IL to the late Mary Agnes and Joseph Grzincic. Mike, a U.S. Army Veteran, who served during the Vietnam era, was a retired welder and fabricator from Fisher Crane. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed utilizing his green thumb to enhance the outdoors.

Mike is survived by his daughter, Sherrie (Randy) Fontaine; his son, Christopher (Suzie) Grzincic; five grandchildren, Christopher Joseph “CJ” (Meredith) Grzincic, Tori Gayle (Jaron) Scheid, Michael Fontaine, Kristina Fontaine and Cheyenne Rose (Cody Lee) Fontaine; nine great-grandchildren, Gavin, Jackson, Brantley, and Carter Fontaine, Noah Rosales, Oaklyn Lee, and Rylen, Maverick, and Melony Scheid; two sisters, Dee (Roger) Bertram and Joni (John) MacIntyre; sister-in-law, Kathy Grzincic; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and his lifelong best friend, Tony Hardenbrook.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Thelma (Alexander) Grzincic; his brother, Joseph Grzincic; and one great-grandchild in infancy.

Funeral services for Mike Grzincic will be Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL, where he will receive full military honors conducted by the United States Army. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name made to the First Baptist Church of Dwight would be appreciated. For information, please call 815-741-5500, or to leave an online condolence, visit his Memorial Tribute page at www.fredcdames.com.