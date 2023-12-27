James “Jimmy” D. Pritts, age 94, of Dwight, passed away on Saturday, December 23, 2023, at 11:50 a.m. at Morris Hospital.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 28, 2023, at Hager Memorial Home in Dwight, IL, with Pastor Randy officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials in Jimmy’s memory may be made to the Livingston County Humane Society, Christmas for Kids, or Love Box.

James was born on September 8, 1929, in Foosland, IL, to Lawrence and Esther (Hansen) Pritts. He married Mary Ella (Bessen) Pritts on June 6, 1953, at Kinsman Sacred Heart Church. She preceded him in death on August 10, 2019.

Survivors include his children: Debra (Terry) Sarff, Margaret (Peggy) Krug, Phyllis Christensen, and Sharon (Dan) Voigts, all of Dwight; grandchildren: Erik Sarff, Brett (Stephanie) Sarff, Bridget (Brandon) Stych, Amy (Cory) Hall, Brian (Megan) Krug, Matthew (Amber) Christensen, Adam (Amanda) Christensen, and Alek Voigts; and 12 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters: Shirley Bishop and Sandy Macholtz, brother-in-law: Francis “Bub” Bessen, sister-in-law: Dorothy Bessen, and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, loving wife of 66 years: Mary Ella Pritts, two son-in-laws: Mike Christensen and Richard Krug, one brother: Jake Pritts, and one sister: Maxine Throwbridge.

Jimmy graduated from Reddick High School. He then went on to work as a Union Carpenter for over 40 years.

Jimmy was an avid Chicago Bears and Cubs fan. He had a friendly competition with his wife, who was a Green Bay Packers fan. He enjoyed fishing, eating mint meltaway’s, and doing jigsaw puzzles. He was an extraordinary puzzler who competed hundreds of jigsaw puzzles in the last few years. He was an extremely hard worker, loving husband, and wonderful father and grandfather. He loved his family above anything, and he will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

