Donald “Moti” P. Wheatley, age 67, of Dwight, IL, passed away at 9:25 a.m. on Monday, December 18, 2023, at Arc at Dwight.

A visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Friday, December 22, 2023, at Hager Memorial Home in Dwight. There will be no services. Cremation rites will follow. Memorials in Moti’s memory may be made to the donor’s choice.

Donald was born on February 24, 1956, in Pontiac, IL, to Donald B. and Patricia “Pat” (Goley) Wheatley.

He is survived by one sister, Sheila (John) Mascolo of Dwight, IL; one brother, Sean Wheatley of Springfield, IL; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents: Ray and Florence Goley, Ben and Mary Wheatley; parents, and several aunts and uncles.

Moti graduated from Dwight High School in 1974. For the last 10 years, he worked at County Market in Pontiac as a Frozen Food Manager. He also worked at Rentz’s in Odell for 20+ years, as well as the grocery store in Dwight for many years.

He was a proud member of the Jensen’s BP Bowling Team, and the Danish Brotherhood.

Moti was an avid fan of the Chicago Bears, Chicago Blackhawks, and the Chicago White Sox. He enjoyed bowling and golfing in his free time when he wasn’t working. He was also of the Catholic Faith.

To know Moti was to love Moti. He never knew a stranger, always had a smile on his face, and was always happy. He would light up a room just by walking in. He was kind, genuine, full of life, and would always do anything for anyone. Even during his brave fight with cancer, he always stayed positive and joyful.

He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

