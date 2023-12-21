Colleen (Moyemont) Ward, 75, of Sun City, AZ passed away peacefully on December 11, 2023 at the home of her brother Jim Moyemont, surrounded by family and friends.

Colleen was born to Paul and Gretchen (Bagnell) Moyemont on August 3rd, 1948 in Dwight, IL. Colleen married Floyd “Fred” Ward on March 9th, 1973. This past year, they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

She is survived by her son, Jeremy (Kristopher) Anderson-Ward of Albany, NY; her grandchildren, Alex Ward (Cody Hutchens) of Colorado Springs, CO, and Tatum Ward of Boulder, CO; her siblings, Jim (Julie) Moyemont of Peoria, AZ, Kathy (Art) Bunting, David Moyemont, John (Mary) Moyemont, all of Dwight, IL, and Carol (Larry) Flud of Pryor, OK; her brother-in-law Gary Seabert of Mountain Grove, MO; and many cherished nieces and nephews. She shared a special friendship with Walt and Patty Reinert and John and Sylvia Lamberton of Glendale, AZ.

Colleen was preceded in death by her husband Fred in August, her parents Paul and Gretchen Moyemont, her son Lee Ward, her grandson Jacob Ward, and her siblings Mary P. (Moyemont) Seabert and Michael Moyemont.

The eldest of eight siblings, beautiful and loved, Colleen’s life was forever changed in 1967 by a head-on motor vehicle collision that left her blind at age 19. The strength and resilience she became known for in her recovery carried her through the rest of her life. In 1983, she relocated from Dwight, IL to the Southwest with her husband and two children, spending the past 34 years in the Phoenix area.

Together with Fred, she had a full, happy life raising Lee and Jeremy. When Lee started having health concerns, they welcomed him and his two children, Alex at 5 years old and Tatum at 3 years old, into their home and assisted in their raising and care.

Colleen loved to banter, play cards, cook, and was always up for an adventure. She took a memorable helicopter ride over the Grand Canyon, rode in a hot-air balloon, and her nieces and nephews will always remember her jumping on a trampoline with them. She maintained close correspondence with her many nieces and nephews, and was a very special and much-loved aunt. She graduated from the University of New Mexico with a bachelor’s degree is psychology, continuing her education well into her 60’s. She was an avid supporter of the arts throughout her life.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Arizona Broadway Theatre at 7701 W. Paradise Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85382, the National Federation of the Blind, Guide Dogs of America, or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

The family would like to thank Orange Garden Assisted Living, especially Peter and Roger, and the doctors, nurses, and hospice care personnel who helped see Colleen through to the end of her life.