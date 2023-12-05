Christine A. Gravesen, 61, of Campus, passed away Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 9:33 p.m. at Miller Rehab Center in Kankakee, IL.

Funeral services will take place at Hager Memorial Home on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 10am with Pastor Mary Arnold officiating. Visitation will also take place at the funeral home on Thursday, December 7, 2023 from 4 to 7pm. Burial will follow the services at Union Cemetery in rural Emington. Memorials in honor of Christine may be made to the St. Judes Children’s Hospital or Boystown Charities. Hager Memorial Home in Dwight, IL is in charge of arrangements.

Christine was born September 17, 1962 in Pontiac, IL to Rodney and Maureen (Courtney) Carlson. She married Terry Joe Gravesen on July 7, 1984 at Dwight United Methodist Church in Dwight, IL. He survives in Campus, IL. Her parents also survive.

More survivors are two sons, Kyle Gravesen of Campus, IL and Adam Gravesen of Dwight, IL; two grandchildren, Addison and Benjamin both of Dwight.- She was preceded in death by her infant twin sister and her grandparents.

Christine was a 1980 graduate of Reddick High School and then went on to attend Eastern Illinois University and ISU. She was a member of the Illinois Flying Farmers and enjoyed selling sweet corn at the Dwight Farmers Market. She worked over the years at Hamilton Elevator and then Alliance Grain.

