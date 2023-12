News from Village of Mazon: GRUNDY MOVES

Date: Dec 12, 2023

The County is looking for input from those who live and work in Grundy County for the Grundy

Moves plan. The plan will identify potential transportation improvement projects and

investment priorities. Learn more about the plan and provide your direct feedback at the Virtual

Public Open House now through January 9th, 2024. Click Here for Virtual Open House

For details, visit: [ GRUNDY MOVES ]