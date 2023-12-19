The MVK met December 19, 2023 at the Mazon American Legion to celebrate. Christmas lunch was provided by CNN and furnished by the “Whistle Stop” from Coal City.

Robin Homerding subbed for Pres.Sherry McIntosh and called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was said. A Silent Prayer was said for the military stationed all over the world, EMT’s, and Bob Hollenbeck who recently passed away at 104.years of age.

Happy Birthday was sung for Diane Bumgarner, Donna Fall, and Char Michl. Door prizes were won by Jan Alsbury, Jan Anderson, Bob Matzen and Connie Grieff.

The Secretary’s and Treasurer’s reports were read and Betty Robinson motioned to accept and Carol Bryant seconded.

The next meeting will b held on January16, 2024 with Euchre at 10:30 and Bingo following. A motion to adjourn the meeting was made by Sandy Chismarick and seconded by Harriet Osbourne.

Anyone 60 or older is invited to join for a small donation. Be sure to call CNN at (1-815-941-1590) to make a reservation.

Merry Christmas to all and be safe!







**Editor’s Note: If you find the story above of value, consider clicking one of the Google ads embedded in the story. It costs you nothing but Google will give the website owner a few cents.