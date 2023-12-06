Dec 5

Saratoga defeated the MVK 8th grade boys basketball team 41-38 Tuesday. Colton Baudino scored 17 and Kolten Pfeifer scored 14 for MVK. Edgar Alegria scored 21 for Saratoga.

Saratoga won the 7th grade game 31-16. Owen Pfeifer from MVK was the game’s leading scorer with 8 points.

Nov 28

The MVK 8th grade boys basketball team defeated Dwight 37-28 on Tuesday. Colton Baudino and Kolten Pfeifer each scored 14 points for MVK. Cason Johnson and Evan Olson each scored 9 points for Dwight.

The MVK 7th grade team won 30-18. Lorenzo DeOliveira scored 12 and Levi Barner scored 8 for MVK. Levi Ochoa scored 9 points for Dwight.

Nov 27

The MVK 8th grade boys basketball jumped out to a 22-0 lead and defeated Odell 48-12 on Monday. Colton Baudino scored 12 points, making all 5 of his field goal attempts. Kolten Pfeifer scored 10 points, Breckin Anderson scored 8, and Mark Brookman scored 7.

The MVK 7th grade team won 26-17. Lorenzo DeOliveira scored 14 for MVK, and Levi Barner and Noah Grant each scored 4.

Nov 20

The MVK 8th grade boys basketball team won in Grand Ridge 44-26 on Monday. Colton Baudino scored 17 points, and Kolten Pfeifer scored 10.

Grand Ridge won the 7th grade game 42-20. Jacob Warning scored 8 points for MVK, Lorenzo DeOliveira scored 6, and Noah Grant scored 5.

Nov 14

Reed-Custer defeated MVK 47-36 in an 8th grade game Tuesday evening. Colton Baudino scored 14 and Kolten Pfeifer scored 13 for MVK.

Reed-Custer won the 7th grade game 23-9. Owen Pfeifer scored 5 points for MVK.

Nov 13

The MVK 8th grade boys basketball team won 51-25 at Milton Pope Monday evening. They finished the game on a 16-0 run in the game’s last 5 minutes. Colton Baudino scored 25 points, and Kolten Pfeifer scored 18 for MVK. Jaxon Neu scored 13 for Milton Pope.

Milton Pope won the 7th grade game 29-17. Lorenzo DeOloveira scored 10 for MVK, and Tucker Johnson scored 9 for Milton Pope.

Nov 8

The MVK 8th grade boys basketball won 26-21 at Marseilles Wednesday night. Colton Baudino scored 16 points, and Kolten Pfeifer scored 10.

The MVK 7th grade team lost in overtime, 25-23. Lorenzo DeOloveira scored 8 points, and Blake Claypool scored 5 for MVK.

Nov 1

The MVK 8th grade boys basketball team opened the season with a 40-21 home victory over Saunemin on Wednesday night. Breckin Anderson was the game’s leading scorer with 15 points. Colton Baudino scored 13, and Kolten Pfeifer scored 12. Brayden Sancken scored 8 for Saunemin.

The MVK 7th grade team won the preliminary game 23-3. Lorenzo DeOliviera scored 8 points and Jacob Warning scored 5.