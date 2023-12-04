On Sunday, December 3 shortly after midnight, Dwight Officers were called to the 300 block of East

Mazon Ave for an intoxicated subject yelling and knocking on windows. A short time later a second call

was received to the 911 Center in the 200 block of East Mazon Ave. A male was pounding on the door

and threw an item at the glass door. When the Dwight Officer arrived on scene, they identified

themselves and was attacked by the male. The male then ran northbound and was located by a

Livingston County Sheriff Deputy. The deputy took the male into custody without any further resistance.

The male was identified as Derek Greenberg of Morris. He was charged with Aggravated Battery to a

Police Officer and transported to the Livingston County Jail. The officer was treated and released from

Morris Hospital. Mr. Greenberg is presumed innocent until proven otherwise in court.

Share this: Facebook

X

