Morris Hospital Announces Next Pre-Operative Ankle & Foot Surgery Class

November 29, 2023, MORRIS, IL – Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers is offering its next Ankle and Foot Surgery Pre-Operative Class on Wednesday, December 13, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Morris Hospital Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, 1051 W. U.S. Route 6 – Suite 400

The class is offered the second Wednesday of every month for patients who are scheduled for ankle or foot surgery. There is no cost to attend.

The purpose of the class is to ensure that patients having ankle or foot surgery have all the information they need to be safe and compliant with their post-operative recovery. Taught by a member of the Morris Hospital physical therapy staff, the class covers mobility expectations and considerations following common foot and ankle surgeries, including weight bearing restrictions, equipment recommendations/fittings, and tips and tricks for improving safety and mobility at home.

By attending the class prior to surgery, patients can make the appropriate modifications to their home environment, obtain necessary equipment, and practice post-operative restrictions before surgery.

Family members and caregivers are welcome to attend. Online registration is requested by going to www.morrishospital.org/events or for more information, call 815-942-8301.