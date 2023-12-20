NEW BUSINESS

Mr. DeLong requested that the February Board meeting be changed to Tuesday, February 13, 2024 due to his attendance at a conference on the 14th.

Mr. DeLong presented the final proposals for Medical, Dental and Vision insurance premiums from Blue Cross, Blue Shield. The final rate increase was 1.98%. He also presented the life insurance rate from Dearborn National. That rate increased this year for the first time in several years from $4.80 per month to $5.22. All rates were approved by the DEA.

After review of our current Executive Session minutes, Mr. DeLong reported that he intends to keep all past Executive Session minutes to remain closed.

Mr. DeLong presented the new contract for copier and printer leases with Proven IT. He noted that the Canon copiers that we have with Proven are working very well, we receive very few complaints about them and their service is very good. This is a 5-year renewal with the price frozen for the first 3 years of the contract, and a maximum 10% increase in years 4 and 5. The contract will begin in the summer when the new machines will be switched out and will run through the 2028-29 school year.

Mr. DeLong discussed an issue with Board policy 7:40, Non-Public School Student Participation and how it has been interpreted in our school district. The policy states that non-public school students are not allowed to participate in extracurricular activities. At some points over the past several years, this policy has not been followed. He asked the Board to decide if they wish to either change the policy or follow it. Changing it would be cumbersome for the administration to track due to extra rules that would need to be followed and tracked on those students regarding the IESA and IHSA. The Board is in agreement of sticking with the current policy language.

Moved by Ellis, seconded by Christenson, to go into Executive Session at 6:33 p.m. to discuss collective negotiating matters between the public body and its employees or their representatives, or deliberations concerning salary schedules for one or more classes of employees; According to Section 2, subsection c, #2 of the Illinois Open Meetings Act. Roll call. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Ellis, seconded by Hansen, to exit Executive Session at 6:42 p.m. Roll call. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Ellis, seconded by Mallaney, to adjourn the meeting at 6:43 p.m. Voice vote. All voted aye. Motion carried.