Mary Lou Sigler-Quigley, 69, heartbreakingly passed away on December 20, 2023, in Rockford, Illinois. Born on March 17, 1954, in Morris, Illinois daughter to Robert and Esther (Kleinberg) Krug. Mary started her working career as a florist, which truly showed her artistic and designing abilities that she carried with her throughout her life. Later she started working within the records keeping department of Dwight Correctional Facility which is where she ended up retiring 34 years later in 2008. Through that time, she showed her true level of dedication and drive, retiring as the warden of Dwight Correctional Center. She married Ken Sigler in October of 1974, and they were married for 28 years before his passing in February of 2002. In November of 2008, she wed Paul Quigley. Throughout her life she loved to travel and made memories in every state of the U.S, Mexico, Canda and the Caribbeans. She and Paul also loved to go on cruises and were intending on taking their motorhome in the beginning of 2024 to find more adventure. She and Paul shared strong connection in their Catholic faith, sharing their love of Catechism locally to their Parish and wherever needed. Mary was also in the Alter and Rosary Society in Illinois, as well as the CCW in Wisconsin. Whether it was with a good book, a great conversation, a beautiful view of somewhere new, a casino or being a “helpy-helperton” wherever she was needed, Mary lived her life to its fullest potential and will be greatly missed by all that knew her.

She is survived by her husband of 15 years, Paul and their beloved cat Taffy; her sister Janice (Gerald) Earing and sister-in-law Peggy Krug; her nieces and nephews Jessica Earing, Bridget (Brandon) Stych, Amy (Cory) Hall, Brian (Megan) Krug and many beloved great nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her first husband Kenneth Sigler; her cat Survivor; her parents Robert and Esther; her brother Richard Krug.

Services will take place in both Dwight, Illinois (St. Patrick Catholic Church, 100 W. Mazon Avenue, Dwight Illinois 60420) and Reedsburg, Wisconsin (Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 624 N. Willow St., Reedsburg, Wisconsin 53959) On Saturday, January 6, 2024, a visitation will take place from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, with a fellowship to follow. The following Saturday, January 13, 2024, there will be a visitation from 9:00AM until time of Memorial Mass at 11:00AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with a fellowship to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to be distributed amongst a few organizations that Mary held close to her heart. To send online condolences or share memories, please visit www.fitzgeraldfh.com