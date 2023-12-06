The Livingston County Soil and Water Conservation District is accepting nominations from all persons of legal voting age who own or reside on land located within the boundaries of the Livingston County Soil and Water Conservation District. Beginning on December 4, 2023, nominations will be accepted for the two year term of the office of Director of the Livingston County Soil and Water Conservation District at the District’s Office at 1510 W. Reynolds St. Pontiac, IL 61764 during our normal business hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. To be considered for nomination as a candidate for the office of Director, nominees must provide proof of residency or ownership of land located within in the boundaries of the District. Interested persons must respond by 4:30 p.m. on January 4, 2024.