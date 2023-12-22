The following area students have been named to the President’s List at Kankakee Community College for the Fall 2023 term.

To be named to the President’s List, a student must maintain a grade point average of 3.80 or higher and be enrolled in six or more credit hours.

Buckingham: Ashlyn Cummins and Amanada Paulauskis

Cullom: Jordyn Deany

Dwight: Kelsey Christensen and Megan Ochoa

Essex: Ivette Flores and Alayna Valone

Herscher: Carly Elliot, Cayden Fowler and Allie Kohl

Kankakee Community College is an accredited two-year college which awards associate degrees and certificates of completion. KCC prepares students both to transfer to four-year colleges and to enter the workforce. The college also offers continuing education courses and certification training, literacy programs, English as a Second Language and GED preparation. The KCC mission is “Enhancing quality of life through learning.” The college has a Riverfront Campus in Kankakee, South Extension Center in Watseka, North Extension Center in Bradley and Manufacturing and Industrial Technology Center in Kankakee.