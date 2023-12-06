Dec 5

GSWB (Gardner South Wilmington Braceville) traveled to Elwood last night.

7th grade with a 26-13 win improving their record to 7-3. Scoring for the Tigers were Brody Grimes 10 points, Mason Jordan 8, Ryan Male 6, Ty Tjelle 2. Jordan added 6 steals.

GSWB 8th graders also came home with a 38-26 win. The 8th graders are now 8-2. Cameron Gray 12 points, Case Christensen 9, Caden Christensen 8, Isaiah Bouwma 6, Wyatt McNally 2, and Tysen Sorensen 1. Bouwma also added 10 rebounds.

On Tuesday 12/5, the Tigers hosted Elwood. In the first game of the evening the Tigers came away with a 42-2 victory. The Tigers were lead by Kash Olsen with 20pts, Jaxon Pluger 13 pts, and Tyler Futia 4 pts. “We played a solid game of basketball”. In the second game the Tigers fell 16-18. The Tigers were lead by Tyler Futia with 10pts, Peyton Welsh 4 pts, and Brayson Brown 2 pts. “The boys played hard tonight, just came up a little short.” The Tigers are back in action tonight, as they host Saratoga. The 6th Grade Tigers competed at MVK on Saturday 12/2. The 6th grade Tigers fell in both games, 17-22 vs MVK and 14-31 vs Nettle Creek. It was a tough day for the team, “we had trouble hitting shots all morning.”

Nov 9

The 6th grade Tigers travelled to Streator Thursday night for 2 games in the Joe Bedeker Tournament.

In the first game of the evening the Tigers played St.Michaels/Ransom. The Tigers came out of the gates playing aggressive and solid basketball and held a 16-14 lead at the half. In the second half the shots started not falling and in the end fell by a score of 21-28. The Tigers were lead by Kash Olsen with 9 points, Talon Mack with 4, and a solid rebounding game from Kash Kerner and Chase Chandler. Jaxon Pluger and Tyler Futia played stellar defense throughout the game.

In the second game of the evening the Tigers played Marseilles. The Tigers came out hot from the start and played suffocating defense holding Marseilles scoreless in the first half. The Tigers took the victory 26-3. Leading the charge was Kash Olsen with 16pts and Jaxon Pluger with 8pts.

The 6th grade Tigers will play again on Saturday.

“We really played well this evening. Our defense was much better tonight and the team played consistent basketball. I am very proud of the progress these young men are showing on the court.” Coach Jenkins.

Nov 6

7th Grade Boys moved their record to 2-0 with a 41-35 win over ICS. In a game that was a tough battle the whole way, the Tigers would use a strong team effort in the second half to finish with the win. Ryan Male led all scorers with 21 points. Also scoring for the Tigers were Brody Grimes 10 points, Mason Jordan 6, David Allen and Ty Tjelle each with 2. Jordan also added 12 rebounds. Jordan had a solid game and finished with 12 rebounds, 5 steals and 5 assists. Grimes added 9 boards.

The 8th Graders came back from a 20-10 halftime score to earn their second win of the season. Isiah Bouwma and Case Christensen would step up on defense to help hold ICS scoreless in the 3rd. The Tigers would win that quarter 15-0 led by great passing from Wyatt McNally. The Tigers would never look back and ended with a final score of 39-26. Cameron Gray had 20 points, Followed by Caden Christensen with 9, Case Christensen with 6, and Isiah Bouwma with 4. Caden Christensen also added 9 rebounds.

Nov 1 (White)

The 7th and 8th grade boys opened their season tonight at Morris.

In the 7th grade game Morris jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead. After a timeout the Tigers would settle in and work together to battle back to take a 9-6 lead after the 1st quarter. Morris would regain the lead right at the end of the 1st half with a score of 13-15. The Tigers would hold Morris to a 1 point 3rd quarter and were able to find Brody Grimes inside for 9 points in the 3rd. The Tigers held strong in the 4th to finish with a 28-23 win. Grimes would lead all scorers with 18 points off of assists from Ty Tjelle, Mason Jordan and Ryan Male, Jordan and Male each added 4 points. David Allen added a bucket. Fallon Stein really stepped it up as a leader on defense.

The 8th grade Tigers found themselves on the scoreboard early with quick passing and aggressive offense. Halftime score was 18-8 Tigers. The second half would be more of the same for the Tigers as they would finish the other a 35-18 win. Case Christensen lead all scorers with 12, Cameron Gray 11, Caden Christensen 8, Blake Brassard and Thomas Phillips each added 2. Wyatt McNally was able to pressure the Morris guards all night making it difficult to get an offense started. Isiah Bouwma was solid in the paint on defense and added some solid rebounds for the Tigers.

Next game for the Tigers ins Monday at ICS

Oct 30 (Blue)

he GSWB Tigers Blue team opened their season last night. The Tigers traveled to Dwight and fell in a close game 21-22.

The Tigers started off slow but found their rhythm in the fourth quarter, scoring 13 points to come charging back making the game close. The Tigers were led by Kash Olsen with 9 points and Kash Kerner with 6 points. Chase Chandler and Talon Mack chipped in with solid defense and rebounding throughout the game.

“We started off a little slow tonight, but as the game went on we found our way and played solid team basketball” Coach Jenkins

In the second game of the evening, the White team fell to Dwight. The White team was led by Tyler Futia with 2 points. The team played hard the entire game.

The Tiger play again on Wednesday when they travel to Morris Grade School.