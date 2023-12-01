Nov 30 Dwight vs St. Bede The Dwight Varsity team lost to St. Bede. The Lady Trojans are now 3 – 3 overall and 0 – 2 in the conference. JV Girls Basketball won 38-30 over St. Bede. Makayla Wahl-Seabert was leading scorer with 17, followed by Sophie Buck with 8 and Chloe Gall with 6. Nov 30 GSW @ Grant Park GSW varsity girls defeated Grant Park 50-22 Points Addi Fair 20 points Aspen Lardi 10 points Maddie Simms 8 points We are now 4-4 overall and 2-0 in the RVC. Nov 30 Seneca vs Marquette 1 2 3 4 Total Seneca 12 14 10 12 48 Marquette 13 13 9 19 54 Leading scorers Lauryn Barla 15 Alyssa Zellers 11 Lainie Olson 11 5-3 (1-2) Next up @ Ottawa Saturday 12/2 JV 1:00 start. Varsity to follow. Nov 28 Seneca vs Reed Custer 1 2 3 4 Total Seneca 13 13 14 12 52 Reed Custer 11 7 11 9 38 Leading scorers Evelyn O’Connor 17 Lauryn Barla 10 5-2 (1-1) Next up Thursday 11/30 at home vs Marquette Nov 27 Seneca vs Henry 1 2 3 4 Total Seneca 16 12 11 10 49 Henry 6 6 7 15 34 Leading scorers Evelyn O’Connor 12 Alyssa Zellers 11 Tessa Krull 7 4-2 (1-1) Next up @ Reed Custer Tuesday 11/28 Nov 27 GSW vs Tripoint:

GSW varsity girls defeated Tri-Point 54-47.

Points

Addi Fair 26 points

Grace Olsen 13 points

Madison Wright 10 points

We are now 3-4 overall and 1-0 in conference. We play again on Thursday night at Grant Park. 5:30 varsity start time with JV to follow.

Nov 21 GSW vs Herscher: GSW varsity girls lost to Herscher 38-26. Points Addi Fair 18 Grace Olsen 6 We are now 2-4 overall. We play next on Monday night at home vs. Tri-Point. Nov 20 Seneca Lady Irish Basketball 1 2 3 4 Total Seneca 9 7 10 10 36 Putnam County 18 2 7 16 43 Leading scorers Lauryn Barla 11 Alyssa Zellers 8 Audry McNabb 8 Girls play next 11/27 Monday at Henry 3-2 (0-1) on the season GSW varsity girls defeated Reed-Custer 47-37. Points Addi Fair 25 points Grace Olsen 12 points We are now 2-3 overall and play tomorrow night at home vs. Herscher. Varsity only game at 5:30pm Nov 18 – Flanagan-Seneca Thanksgiving Tourney 7th Place: FCW 48 Herscher 44

3rd Place: Seneca 67 Marquette

Championship: Serena 41 Fieldcrest 35 All Tournament Team: Seneca Pool Paisley Twait-Serena Jenna Setchell-Serena Makayla McNally-Serena Alyssa Zellers-Seneca McKenna Christiansen-Hall FCW Pool Kaitlyn White-Fieldcrest Riley Burton-Fieldcrest Lilly Craig-Marquette Chloe Larson-Marquette Hayley Michels-Normal JV

3rd place Champions of Thanksgiving Tourney

1 2 3 4 Total Seneca 10 14 24 19 67

Marquette 10 16 14 17 57 Leading scorers

Alyssa Zellers. 20

Lauryn Barla 13

Evelyn O’Connor 12

Audry McNabb 9 Congrats to Alyssa Zellers on All Tourney Team 3-1 on season

next up @ Putnam County Monday 11/20

NOV 18 GSW VS GRANT PARK

GSW varsity girls defeated Grant Park 37-25.

Points

Addi Fair 20 points

Grace Olsen 9 points

We are now 1-3 overall and play again on Monday night at home vs. Reed-Custer. Varsity only game starts at 5:30pm.

Nov 18 Dwight Girls Basketball: The Varsity Lady Trojans defeated Somonauk Friday night 47-25. Mikayla Chambers led the scoring with 14 pts followed by Ryan Bean with 12 & Sophie Buck with 9. Ryan Bean also had 13 rebounds and Mikayla Chambers had 6 steals and Lilly Duffy 5 assists.

Nov 16 Dwight vs Newark The Varsity Lady Trojans lost to Newark last night 39-55. Lilly Duffy had 16 points, Mikayla Chambers had 9 pts and 4 steals & Ryan Bean had 8 points with 8 rebounds. Nov 16 GSW vs Coal City

GSW varsity girls lost to Coal City 22-58.

Points

Addi Fair 14

We are now 0-3 and play on Saturday at 10am against Grant Park to finish out the tournament.

Nov 16 Seneca vs Serena – Seneca Thanksgiving Tourney

1 2 3 4 Total Seneca 10 9 4 4 27 Serena 14 16 13 6 49 Leading scorers Audry McNabb 12 Alyssa Zellers 6 2-1 Play Saturday 11:30 AM at Seneca vs Marquette

Nov 15 GSW vs Morris

GSW varsity girls lost to Morris 60-33 Points Grace Olsen 11 points Addi Fair 16 points We are now 0-2 and play tomorrow night vs. Coal City.

Nov 14 Seneca vs Hall

1. 2. 3. 4. Total Seneca. 15. 6. 19. 10. 50 Hall. 11. 4. 4. 2. 21 Leading scorers Alyssa Zellers. 14 Evelyn O’Connor. 11 Tessa Krull. 7 2-0. Play Serena Thur night 7:00 at Seneca

Nov 13 Seneca vs Herscher – Thanksgiving Tourney at Seneca

1 2 3 4 Total Seneca lady Irish 11 9 14 10 44 Herscher 4 2 13 5 23 Leading scorers Lady Irish Alyssa Zellers 14 pts Lainie Olson 12 pts

Nov 13 GSW vs Manteno

GSW girls varsity lost to Manteno 42-50.

Scoring

Addi Fair 29 points

Aspen Lardi 5 points

We are 0-1 overall now. We play again on Wednesday night at 8pm vs. Morris.