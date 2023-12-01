Nov 30 Dwight vs St. Bede

The Dwight Varsity team lost to St. Bede. The Lady Trojans are now 3 – 3 overall and 0 – 2 in the conference.

JV Girls Basketball won 38-30 over St. Bede.  Makayla Wahl-Seabert was leading scorer with 17, followed by Sophie Buck with 8 and Chloe Gall with 6.

 

Nov 30 GSW @ Grant Park

GSW varsity girls defeated Grant Park 50-22
Points
Addi Fair 20 points
Aspen Lardi 10 points
Maddie Simms 8 points
We are now 4-4 overall and 2-0 in the RVC.

Nov 30 Seneca vs Marquette

                       1      2      3      4      Total

Seneca         12    14    10     12       48
Marquette    13    13      9     19       54
Leading scorers
Lauryn Barla       15
Alyssa Zellers     11
Lainie Olson        11
5-3 (1-2)   Next up @ Ottawa Saturday 12/2 JV 1:00 start. Varsity to follow.

Nov 28 Seneca vs Reed Custer

1       2       3       4       Total

Seneca            13     13     14      12       52
Reed Custer    11      7      11        9       38
Leading scorers
Evelyn O’Connor     17
Lauryn Barla             10
5-2 (1-1)
Next up Thursday 11/30 at home vs Marquette

Nov 27 Seneca vs Henry

1      2     3      4      Total

Seneca          16    12    11     10      49
Henry             6      6      7     15      34
Leading scorers
Evelyn O’Connor    12
Alyssa Zellers         11
Tessa Krull               7
4-2 (1-1)
Next up @ Reed Custer Tuesday 11/28

Nov 27 GSW vs Tripoint:

GSW varsity girls defeated Tri-Point 54-47.
Points
Addi Fair 26 points
Grace Olsen 13 points
Madison Wright 10 points
We are now 3-4 overall and 1-0 in conference.  We play again on Thursday night at Grant Park. 5:30 varsity start time with JV to follow.

Nov 21 GSW vs Herscher:

GSW varsity girls lost to Herscher 38-26.
Points
Addi Fair 18
Grace Olsen 6
We are now 2-4 overall.  We play next on Monday night at home vs. Tri-Point.

Nov 20

Seneca Lady Irish Basketball

                               1      2       3       4       Total
Seneca                  9      7       10     10        36
Putnam County    18    2        7      16        43
Leading scorers
Lauryn Barla      11
Alyssa Zellers     8
Audry McNabb   8
Girls play next 11/27 Monday at Henry
3-2 (0-1) on the season
GSW varsity girls defeated Reed-Custer 47-37.
Points
Addi Fair 25 points
Grace Olsen 12 points
We are now 2-3 overall and play tomorrow night at home vs. Herscher. Varsity only game at 5:30pm

Nov 18 – Flanagan-Seneca Thanksgiving Tourney

7th Place:  FCW 48  Herscher 44
3rd Place:  Seneca 67  Marquette
Championship:  Serena 41  Fieldcrest 35

All Tournament Team:
Seneca Pool
Paisley Twait-Serena
Jenna Setchell-Serena
Makayla McNally-Serena
Alyssa Zellers-Seneca
McKenna Christiansen-Hall
FCW Pool
Kaitlyn White-Fieldcrest
Riley Burton-Fieldcrest
Lilly Craig-Marquette
Chloe Larson-Marquette
Hayley Michels-Normal JV

3rd place Champions of Thanksgiving Tourney

                        1      2      3      4     Total

Seneca          10    14    24    19      67
Marquette      10    16    14    17      57

 

Leading scorers
Alyssa Zellers.     20
Lauryn Barla         13
Evelyn O’Connor  12
Audry McNabb       9

Congrats to Alyssa Zellers on All Tourney Team

3-1 on season
next up @ Putnam County Monday 11/20

NOV 18 GSW VS GRANT PARK

GSW varsity girls defeated Grant Park 37-25.
Points
Addi Fair 20 points
Grace Olsen 9 points
We are now 1-3 overall and play again on Monday night at home vs. Reed-Custer.  Varsity only game starts at 5:30pm.

Nov 18 Dwight Girls Basketball: The Varsity Lady Trojans defeated Somonauk Friday night 47-25. Mikayla Chambers led the scoring with 14 pts followed by Ryan Bean with 12 & Sophie Buck with 9. Ryan Bean also had 13 rebounds and Mikayla Chambers had 6 steals and Lilly Duffy 5 assists.

Nov 16 Dwight vs Newark

The Varsity Lady Trojans lost to Newark last night 39-55. Lilly Duffy had 16 points, Mikayla Chambers had 9 pts and 4 steals & Ryan Bean had 8 points with 8 rebounds.

Nov 16 GSW vs Coal City

GSW varsity girls lost to Coal City 22-58.
Points
Addi Fair 14
We are now 0-3 and play on Saturday at 10am against Grant Park to finish out the tournament.

Nov 16 Seneca vs Serena – Seneca Thanksgiving Tourney

                        1      2     3     4    Total

Seneca          10     9     4     4      27
Serena           14    16    13    6     49
Leading scorers
Audry McNabb    12
Alyssa Zellers        6
2-1
Play Saturday 11:30 AM at Seneca vs Marquette
Nov 15 GSW vs Morris
GSW varsity girls lost to Morris 60-33
Points
Grace Olsen 11 points
Addi Fair 16 points
We are now 0-2 and play tomorrow night vs. Coal City.
Nov 14 Seneca vs Hall 

                     1.    2.    3.    4.    Total

Seneca.      15.   6.    19.   10.    50
Hall.             11.   4.     4.     2.     21
Leading scorers
Alyssa Zellers.     14
Evelyn O’Connor. 11
Tessa Krull.            7
2-0.
Play Serena Thur night 7:00 at Seneca
Nov 13 Seneca vs Herscher – Thanksgiving Tourney at Seneca
                                 1    2   3    4   Total
Seneca lady Irish   11  9  14  10  44
Herscher                  4  2  13  5    23
Leading scorers
Lady Irish
Alyssa Zellers 14 pts
Lainie Olson    12 pts
Nov 13 GSW vs Manteno
GSW girls varsity lost to Manteno 42-50.
Scoring
Addi Fair 29 points
Aspen Lardi 5 points
We are 0-1 overall now.  We play again on Wednesday night at 8pm vs. Morris.