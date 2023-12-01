Nov 30 Dwight vs St. Bede
The Dwight Varsity team lost to St. Bede. The Lady Trojans are now 3 – 3 overall and 0 – 2 in the conference.
JV Girls Basketball won 38-30 over St. Bede. Makayla Wahl-Seabert was leading scorer with 17, followed by Sophie Buck with 8 and Chloe Gall with 6.
Nov 30 GSW @ Grant Park
Nov 30 Seneca vs Marquette
Nov 28 Seneca vs Reed Custer
Nov 27 Seneca vs Henry
Nov 27 GSW vs Tripoint:
Nov 21 GSW vs Herscher:
Nov 20
Seneca Lady Irish Basketball
Nov 18 – Flanagan-Seneca Thanksgiving Tourney
7th Place: FCW 48 Herscher 44
3rd Place: Seneca 67 Marquette
Championship: Serena 41 Fieldcrest 35
3rd place Champions of Thanksgiving Tourney
Seneca 10 14 24 19 67
Marquette 10 16 14 17 57
Leading scorers
Alyssa Zellers. 20
Lauryn Barla 13
Evelyn O’Connor 12
Audry McNabb 9
Congrats to Alyssa Zellers on All Tourney Team
3-1 on season
next up @ Putnam County Monday 11/20
NOV 18 GSW VS GRANT PARK
Nov 18 Dwight Girls Basketball: The Varsity Lady Trojans defeated Somonauk Friday night 47-25. Mikayla Chambers led the scoring with 14 pts followed by Ryan Bean with 12 & Sophie Buck with 9. Ryan Bean also had 13 rebounds and Mikayla Chambers had 6 steals and Lilly Duffy 5 assists.
Nov 16 Dwight vs Newark
The Varsity Lady Trojans lost to Newark last night 39-55. Lilly Duffy had 16 points, Mikayla Chambers had 9 pts and 4 steals & Ryan Bean had 8 points with 8 rebounds.
Nov 16 GSW vs Coal City
Nov 16 Seneca vs Serena – Seneca Thanksgiving Tourney
