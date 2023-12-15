Morris, IL- Grundy County Health Department offers vaccination for seasonal respiratory viruses.
Seasonal respiratory viruses such as influenza (flu), respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID-19 continue to circulate in our area.
The following vaccines remain available by appointment at the Health Department:
Influenza (flu)
- Fluzone High Dose: Available for adults 65 years and older to offer maximum protection.
- Fluzone Regular Dose: Available for persons 6 months and older.
RSV
- Arexvy: Available for adults 60 years and older. This is a one-time immunization and is recommended for all adults 60 years and older.
- Beyfortus: Available for infants and toddlers 0-24 months years old through the Vaccine for Children (VFC) program. Certain requirements must be met to participate in the VFC program including meeting one of the following: having Medicaid, no insurance, being underinsured (your insurance doesn’t cover this vaccine) or American Indian/Alaskan Native.
COVID-19
- Moderna Spikevax: Available for persons 6 months and older.
For more information about respiratory illnesses, visit: www.cdc.gov/respiratory-viruses/index.html.
To schedule an appointment for vaccines, please contact the Health Department at 815-941-3404. Please contact your health insurance carrier for your specific coverage details.