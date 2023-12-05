Pedersen Descendants Visit Danish Exhibit at Dwight Historical Society

On November 18, the Historical Society welcomed the descendants of Ludvig and Julie Hansen Pedersen to view the Danish display at the museum.

Both Ludvig and Julie came from Denmark to the United States in 1910. They met at a Danish Brotherhood Dance in Dwight and were married February 14, 1917, in the parsonage of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.

Their six children, Peder, Anna, Ruth, Betty, Norma, and Phyllis are all deceased, although one son-in-law, John Geschwind, survives. Each Christmas season, family members gather to celebrate the holiday. This year, in addition to brunch and an afternoon of cards, festivities included a visit to the Historic Depot.

“Glædelig jul!” (Merry Christmas) “og godt nytår” (and a happy New Year)