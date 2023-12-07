Many people may not have the resources or ability to fix themselves a dinner on Christmas Day, and that shouldn’t be the case.

A Free Christmas Dinner Program is underway by community members partnering with local restaurants to make a Christmas Day dinner available to anyone in the Dwight area who might request one.

If you know of someone in need of a hot meal on Christmas Day or if you wish to receive one yourself, call The Paper at 815-584-1901 and provide the name, address, phone number, and the number of meals requested. There are no requirements nor restrictions.

The dinners will be delivered around lunchtime and a volunteer will call each recipient Christmas morning to remind them that the meals are coming.