Do You Know Someone Who Could Use a Meal on Christmas Day?
Many people may not have the resources or ability to fix themselves a dinner on Christmas Day, and that shouldn’t be the case.
A Free Christmas Dinner Program is underway by community members partnering with local restaurants to make a Christmas Day dinner available to anyone in the Dwight area who might request one.
If you know of someone in need of a hot meal on Christmas Day or if you wish to receive one yourself, call The Paper at 815-584-1901 and provide the name, address, phone number, and the number of meals requested. There are no requirements nor restrictions.
The dinners will be delivered around lunchtime and a volunteer will call each recipient Christmas morning to remind them that the meals are coming.
If you don’t need the meal but would like to help in the effort, delivery volunteers are needed, and any donations are appreciated. Please call The Paper at 815-584-1901 to donate or get on the volunteer list.
Thank you and Merry Christmas.