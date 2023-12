Children’s Christmas Service on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. “His Name Is Jesus” Children’s Christmas Service on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. “His Name Is Jesus”

Christmas Eve, December 24, 2023

The Fourth Sunday of Advent at 9:00 a.m. with Holy Communion

Christmas Eve Lessons & Carols at 1:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Christmas Day, December 25, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. with Holy Communion