Nov 30

Dwight lost a close meet last night against Urbana 27-36. David Piaga-Gomez won 10-3, and then again by pin. Dylan Crouch handled both of his matches successfully winning 9-2 and then also with a pin. Kyler Starks and Landon Burkhardt both picked up their first pins of the season. Daniel Young and Jake Wilkey won by forfeit. The boys head to Lisle Saturday morning.