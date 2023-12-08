DWIGHT TOWNSHIP 2024 MONTHLY MEETING DATES
January 3, 2024
February 6, 2024
March 5, 2024
April 2, 2024
April 9, 2024 – ANNUAL TOWN MEETING May 7, 2024
June 4, 2024
July 2, 2024
August 6, 2024
September 3, 2024
October 1,2024
November 5, 2024
December 3, 2024
All regularly scheduled meetings are held in the Dwight Township Hall, 201 North Franklin Street, Dwight, Illinois at 7:00 p.m., unless otherwise noted.
DWIGHT 2024 FOOD PANTRY DATES
January 24, 2024
February 28, 2024
March 27, 2024
April 24, 2024
May 22, 2024
June 26, 2024
July 24, 2024
August 28, 2024
September 25, 2024
October 23. 2024
November 20, 2024 (the week before Thanksgiving)
December (no Food Pantry due to Love Box Distribution)