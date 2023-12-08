DWIGHT TOWNSHIP 2024 MONTHLY MEETING DATES

January 3, 2024

February 6, 2024

March 5, 2024

April 2, 2024

April 9, 2024 – ANNUAL TOWN MEETING May 7, 2024

June 4, 2024

July 2, 2024

August 6, 2024

September 3, 2024

October 1,2024

November 5, 2024

December 3, 2024

All regularly scheduled meetings are held in the Dwight Township Hall, 201 North Franklin Street, Dwight, Illinois at 7:00 p.m., unless otherwise noted.