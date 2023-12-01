Nov 30

The sixth grade boys hosted Morris Saratoga and came away with two victories. In the first game Dwight prevailed 25-17. Leading the Redbird offensive charge was Chase Wilkey with six points and two steals. Nate Wilkey added four points and grabbed two rebounds. Brayden Bachand led the team with four rebounds, three steals, and did an awesome job of bringing the ball up the court. Daris Brahimi had four points and three steals. Cool Hand Brady Marques nailed three foul shots in a row and also had three steals Jaxson Lee nailed a three-pointer and Van Patten had two points and came away with four rebounds. 7-3

In the second game Dwight came away with a 13-9 victory. Leading the Redbirds was Daris Brahimi with six points. (Two Three pointers) Gunner Severns added a three-pointer of his own and had four rebounds, and three steals. Zaiden Rossi had two points Max Veslack had two points and led the team with four rebounds and three steals. Aidan Bromley played like a beast and had four steals and three rebounds. Zack Vidito grabbed a rebound. Dean Carey did a nice job of directing the offense and snagged two boards Hunter Duke grabbed two rebounds. Kamari Nelson Smith had three steals. 3-4

Nov 28

7th Boys Basketball:

The Redbirds traveled to MVK last night and fell short of a win. The boys battled hard all night leading scorers for the Redbirds were Levi Ochoa with 9 and Caleb Peters added 5 points

Caleb led the team on the boards last night with 9 rebounds. Great work Redbirds. The Redbirds will travel to Saratoga on Thursday.

8th Boys Basketball:

The 8th grade basketball team lost to MVK last night 36 to 28. They will take on Saratoga tomorrow night.

Nov 27

5th/6th Boys Basketball:

The sixth grade boys basketball team traveled to Herscher Limestone and came up short in both games. In the first game Dwight fell 23 to 29. Leading the Redbirds in scoring was Kade Jensen with nine points, he also led the team with five rebounds, and had a team high of four steals. Nate Wilkey had three points and four rebounds. Jaxson Lee nailed a three-pointer and had one rebound. Chase Wilkey had two points and three steals. Brayden Bachand had a bucket and two rebounds. Cayson Bean had two points and three steals. Nash Minor snagged four rebounds. Brady Marques had two boards. 6-3

In the second game Dwight fell 7-17. leading the Redbird scoring was Gunner Severns with four points. Kamari Nelson Smith led the team with five rebounds. Kevin Peterson led the team with three steals. Zayden Rossi nailed a three pointer. 2-4

7th Boys Basketball:

The 7th grade basketball team lost to Wilmington in an overtime thriller. It was a hard fought game throughout. Good luck tonight versus MVK

8th Boys Basketball:

The Redbirds improved to 5-7 on the year with a 43-39 home victory over the Wilmington Wildcats. Leading in scoring was Kayden Wood with 17 points including 3 3-pointers. Evan Olson had 16 points. Hudson Colclasure had 6 points. Axel Kargle and Cason Johnson each had 2 points.

The Redbirds next game is tomorrow at MVK.

Nov 21

8th Boys Basketball: The Redbirds pulled off an exciting overtime victory of the Saunemin Eagles 49-44. Leading in scoring was Kayden Wood with 25 points. Cason Johnson had 8 points. Axel Kargle had 6 points. Hudson Coclasure and Walter Bradley each at 4 points. Dane Frobish had 2 points. The Redbirds are now 4-7 on the season. Their next game is 11/27 against Wilmington.

7th Boys Basketball: The 7th grade basketball team traveled to Saunemin last night. They won by a buzzer beater by Levi Ochoa last night Levi had 16 points and a number of steals last night to lead the Redbirds. Jace Jensen also added 10 points and a couple of steals. Great win Redbirds. The boys played great hard defense all night even though being outsized and down late in the game the boys never gave up. Good luck tonight versus Wilmington

Sixth Grade Boys Basketball: The Sixth grade boys basketball team traveled to Wilmington and came away with two victories. In the first game Dwight prevailed 37-12. Leading the Redbirds was Jaxson Lee with 14 points. That included two three pointers. Kade Jensen scored 11 points. Chase Wilkey had four steals. Braden Bachand had two points. Nash Minor had two points and had a team leading six rebounds. Nate Wilkie scored four points, three rebounds, and three steals. Daris Brahimi had four points and Van Patten scored two points. 6-2

In the second game Dwight prevailed 16-10. leading the Redbirds was Max Veselak with six points and two steals. Gunner Severns added four Points. Kamari Nelson Smith had two points and led the team with four rebounds. Big Kevin Peterson snagged three rebounds. Aidan Bromley had two points and two steals Zayden Rossi had two points. Zack Vidito played some tough defense.

Nov 20

The 8th grade girls basketball team ended their season with a loss to Seneca 16-25 in the Regional quarterfinal. Leanne Ruth had 1 rebound, 3 steals and 2 assists. Addi Avilez had 6 rebounds, 1 steal and 3 points. Olivia Buck had 2 rebounds, 1 steal and 6 points. Carrigan Crouch had 1 rebound, 7 steals and 4 points. Kaitlyn Todd knocked down a 3 pointer. And Grace Tjelle had 5 rebounds and 2 steals. Coach Pittenger is very proud of your effort and fight all year long. Great season girls!

Nov 18

8th Boys Basketball: The 8th grade boys lost the Consolation Championship Game to Flanagan on Saturday.

Nov 15

7th Girls Basketball:

On Wednesday night the 7th Lady Redbirds left it all on the court by setting the tempo of the game but was defeated by Waterman in the championship game 37-20.

Shay Sulzberger was 75% accurate on her free throws and scored 5 points.

Elizabeth Hansen scored 6 points.

June Woods scored 2 points.

Kira Shores was 83% accurate on her free throws and scored 7 points.

June Woods, Addy Pittenger, and Cara Wilson were aggressive on offense and they all played tough defense against girls with significant height differences.

Kira Shores was also presented with the IESA Sportsmanship Award at the end of the game last night due to her modeling a positive attitude, good sportsmanship and being a leader in the court.

The 7th Redbirds ended their season 13-8. Thank you for all your dedication and time this season. It was fantastic to watch your basketball skills, knowledge and confidence grow both on and off the court this season.

8th Boys Basketball: The 8th grade Redbirds picked up their 3rd win on the year to improve to 3-6 vs Cornell, 47-32 in the Livingston County Tournament. Leading the way was Cason Johnson with 10 points. Kyler DeLisle and Kayden Wood both had 8 points. Evan Olson and and Rylan Woodin both had 6 points. Axel Kargle had 3 points while Ty Turner, Hudson Coclasure, and Dane Frobish each had 2 points. The Redbirds play for the Livingston County Tournament Consolation Championship Saturday at St Mary’s.

Nov 14

7th Boys Basketball: The Redbirds played Seneca last night and lost a tough game.

8th Boys Basketball: The Redbirds lost to Seneca 52-47. The Redbirds were down by as much as 25 points in the second half and were able to cut the lead to 5. Leading the Redbirds in scoring was Evan Olson with 15 points. Cason Johnson knocked down 4 3-pointers and a free throw for 13 points. Kayden Wood had 10 points with 2 3-pointers. Axel Kargle scored 5 points with 1 3 pointer. Rylan Woodin and Kyler DeLisle each had 2 points. The Redbirds play their next game in the Livingston County Tournament in Pontiac against Cornell Wednesday at 4:30.

7th Girls Basketball:

Last night, the 7th Lady Redbirds defeated Serena, 24-13, to advance to the regional championship game.

June Woods scored 2 points with 1 rebound and 1 steal.

Shay Sulzberger scored 10 points with 2 rebounds.

Addy Pittenger scored 1 points with 2 steals and a rebound.

Cara Wilson scored 2 points.

Elizabeth Hansen scored 3 points with 1 rebound.

Kira Shores scored 6 points.

The Redbirds will play Waterman Indian Creek Wednesday night at Seneca in the Regional Championship Game

5th/6th Boys Basketball:

The sixth grade boys basketball team hosted Ottawa Central and came away with a split decision. In the first game Dwight prevailed 35-15. Leading the Redbirds was Nate Wilkey with 10 points, 7 rebounds, and two steals. Kade Jensen ended his scoring drought with seven points, four rebounds and a team high eight steals. Brayden Bachand added six points, six rebounds, and three steals. Chase Wilkey added four points, three rebounds and two steals. Cason Bean did a great job of applying defensive pressure as the chaser. Daris Brahimi had two points and two steals Jaxson Lee had five points and two steals. Brady Marques had one point and two rebounds.

In the second game Dwight fell 8-16. Leading the team was Kamari Nelson Smith with four points, two rebounds and three steals. Kevin Peterson had two points and one steal. Dean Carey added a bucket and had one steal. Max Veselak led the team with five rebounds. Aidan Bromley snagged four rebounds.

Nov 13

ATHLETICS

7th Girls Basketball: Good Luck tonight as you take on Serena in the IESA Regionals at Seneca.

5th/6th Boys Basketball:

The sixth grade boys hosted a Round Robin and came away with one victory. In the first game Dwight fell to Morris 21-24. Little Nate Wilkie led the team with eight points and 13 rebounds. Daris Brahimi added six points and five rebounds. Braden Bachand had four points and two boards. Kade Jensen snagged four rebounds. Jaxson Lee had two points and two steals. Kamari Nelson Smith had three rebounds.

In the second game of the round robin Dwight prevailed 33-19 over MVK. Leading the Red birds again was Little Nate Wilkey with nine points and eight rebounds. Jaxson Lee scored eight points. Chase Wilkey had four points and grabbed three rebounds. Braden Bachand scored three points and snagged four boards. Cason Bean had two points. Nash Minor scored three points and snagged five rebounds Max Veselak had three rebounds Kamari Nelson Smith had two points and snagged four rebounds. Van Patton had three boards.

8th Boys Basketball: The 8th grade basketball team also won their first round game versus Saunemin. They then took on Prairie Central on Saturday and lost that game. They will take on Cornell on Wednesday at 4:30 in Pontiac.

Nov 13

7th Boys Basketball: The Redbirds played Cornell last night and fell 35-12. The Redbirds fought hard all night. The boys never gave up, leading scorer tonight was Jace Jensen with 7 while Damien Sennett and Braxton Flahaut both added 2 the Redbirds had a lot of good looks offensively just couldn’t get it to fall. The Redbirds fall to 1-7. They play Seneca tonight at home good luck boys.

Nov 11

7th Boys Basketball: The 7th grade basketball team won their opening round game of the LIvingston County Tournament on Friday with a win over Saunemin. They then played Prairie Central on Saturday in the second round and lost. They will play again tonight at 5:45 at the high school against Cornell

Nov 10

7th Girls Basketball:

Last night the Lady Redbirds played against Woodland in their last regular season game. The Redbirds started off slow to start for both offense and defense but picked up the pace in the last half of the game to win 30-10.

June Woods scored 2 points.

Shay Sulzberger scored 11 points with 2 steals.

Lila Tjelle scored 2 points with 3 steals.

Addy Pittenger had 3 steals and Cara Wilson scored 2 points.

Elizabeth Hansen scored 9 points with 4 steals and 4 rebounds.

Kira Shores scored 4 points with 4 rebounds.

Nekaylee Nelson-Smith had 5 rebounds.

The 7th Redbirds start their regional play Monday evening in Seneca.

8th Boys Basketball:

The Redbirds lost their conference match up to GSW 49-41. Leading the Redbirds in scoring was Evan Olson with 15 points. Kayden Wood had 13 points with 1 3-pointer. Axel Kargle had 5 points with 1 3-pointer. Walter Bradley and Cason Johnson both had 4 points. The Redbirds next game is the first game of the Livingston County Tournament Friday night in Dwight.

7th Boys Basketball:

The 7th grade basketball team traveled to GSW last night, they were defeated 30-18 the boys fought hard just couldn’t buy a basket the boys were getting great looks all night with that being said Damien Sennett lead the way in score with 6 points Levi Ochoa and Braxton Flahaut both added 4. The Redbirds fall to 0-5 with another game tonight against Saunimen hood luck Redbirds !!

Nov 8

7th Girls Basketball:

Last night the 7th Lady Redbirds traveled to Herscher Limestone JH and came home with a win, 30-12.

June Woods scored 6 points with 3 rebounds.

Cara Wilson scored 4 points.

Elizabeth Hansen scored 10 points with 4 rebounds.

Kira Shores made her first 3 pointer of the season, had 8 rebounds and scored an additional 6 points.

Nekaylee Nelson-Smith had 6 rebounds.

8th Girls Basketball:

The 8th grade Redbirds fell to Limestone last night 17-36. Leanne Ruth had 2 steals and 1 point. Addi Avilez had 1 rebound, 5 steals and 4 points. Olivia Buck had 4 rebounds, 1 steal and 8 points. Sienna Burke had 4 rebounds and 1 point. Carrigan Crouch had 6 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 points. Emma Anderson had 2 rebounds and 2 steals. Kaitlynn Todd had 2 rebounds and 1 steal and Grace Tjelle had 3 rebounds, 1 steal and 1 point. The Redbirds look to get back in the win column tomorrow at Woodland.

5th/6th Boys Basketball:

The sixth grade boys basketball team traveled to Peotone and came up short in both games. In the first game Dwight fell 4-34. Jaxson Lee nailed a three pointer to lead the Redbirds with three points. Kade Jensen made one free throw. Nate Wilkie led the team with five rebounds.

In the second game Dwight fell 2 to 20. leading the Redbirds was Brady Marques with two points. Aidan Bromley grabbed two rebounds big Dean Carey led the team with three rebounds and three steals. and Hunter Duke snagged two rebounds.

7th Boys Basketball:

The 7th grade basketball team played peotone at home last night they were defeated 38-18 all though the Redbirds didn’t pull out a win they showed amazing improvements. Offensively the Redbirds were pretty well rounded. Levi Ochoa led the way with 6,Jace Jensen added 4 points, Caleb Peters, Oliver Synder, and Ameryn Wiles all added 2, Caleb Peters led the way on the boards tonight with 8 rebounds while Eli Jensen added 6 great job boys. The Redbirds will travel to Gardner on Thursday to take on the Panthers. Good luck boys

8th Boys Basketball:

The Redbirds lost their first home game last night to Peotone 42-23. Leading the Redbirds in scoring was Cason Johnson with 12 points including 1 3-pointer. Hudson Coclasure had 3 points with 1 3-pointer. Axel Kargle, Kayden Wood, Evan Olson, and Walter Bradley each had 2 points.

The Redbirds next game is Thursday at GSW.

Nov 7

7th Girls Basketball:

The 7th grade Redbirds lost a close game 18-23 last night. June Woods had 2 steals and 4 points. Shay Sulzberger had 6 points. Addy Pittenger had 2 points. Cara Wilson had 1 steal and Kira Shores 5 points.

8th Girls Basketball:

The 8th grade Redbirds couldn’t hold the lead down the stretch and lost 24-27. Leanne Ruth had 5 points. Olivia Buck had 15 points and Grace Tjelle had 4 points.

Both teams hope to have better efforts and bounce back tonight at Limestone.

5th/6th Boys Basketball:

The sixth grade basketball team traveled to Ransom and came away with a 20-19 barnburner victory. Leading the Redbirds was Nate Wilkey with 6 points and a team leading seven rebounds. Daris Brahimi and Jaxson Lee had four points. Kade Jensen and Brady Marques nailed two free throws each. Chase Wilkie added a bucket. Nash Minor grabbed six rebounds Kamari Nelson Smith grabbed four rebounds. Brayden Bachand also had four rebounds. The Redbirds are 3-0 on the season.

7th Boys Basketball:

The 7th grade basketball team traveled to ransom last night. They were defeated 40-17 Levi Ochoa led the way for the Redbirds in scoring with 10 points. Landon Hoffner added 5 and Braxton Flahaut added 2 points. Caleb Peters led the way for the redbirds with 14 rebounds and Jace Jensen added 6, great job boys. The boys keep showing great improvement on the season. The Redbirds will play Peotone tonight in Dwight at 4:30.

8th Boys Basketball:

The 8th Grade Redbirds get their first win of a season with a 44-25 win over the Ransom Pirates. Leading the Redbirds was Evan Olson with 23 points. Kayden Wood had 7 points with a 3-pointer. Walter Bradley had 6 points. Rylan Woodin had 4 points. Hudson Coclasure and Cason Johnson each had 2 points.

The Redbirds are now 1-2 on the season. Their next game is 11/07 at home vs Peotone.

Nov 6

7th Girls Basketball – Nov 4

On Saturday, the 7th Lady Redbirds were defeated by Waterman, 13-33.

Shay Sulzberger scored 5 points with 3 steals.

Kira Shores scored 2 points with 3 rebounds.

June Woods scored 2 points with 2 steals.

Claire Tjelle scored 2 points and Skylar Burke scored 3 points with 2 rebounds.

Good luck tonight versus Morris in your last home game of the season

8th Girls Basketball – Nov 4

The 8th grade girls basketball team played well but fell to Indian Creek on Saturday 24-37. Leanne Ruth had 4 steals and a rebound. Addi Avilez had 5 steals and 2 points. Olivia Buck had 3 rebounds, 5 steals and 12 points. Sienna Burke had 2 points and a rebound. Carrigan Crouch had 4 rebounds, 3 steals and 4 points. Emma Anderson had a rebound and Grace Tjelle had 1 rebound, 1 steal and 2 points. The Redbirds will look to bounce back tonight against Morris.

Speech/Drama:

The Redbird Drama Co. IESA Speech Team traveled to Saratoga Saturday for Speech Contest. Orators competing and presenting for Dwight were Piper Bovelle, Reagan Connor, Dalton DeLong, Clara Flott, Greta Flott, Blayze Halstead, Elizabeth Hansen, Grayson Hatfield, Mackenzie Hatfield Landon Hoffner, Jude Hurt, Max Hurt, Blakely Miller, Scarlett Miner, Addy Pittenger, Breanna Scott, and Oliver Snyder. The RDC earned 6 firsts, 6 seconds, 3 thirds, and 2 Judges Choice Awards. In the Duet-Acting Category, Reagan Connor and Addy Pittenger were chosen for the Judges Choice award and for solo-acting, Elizabeth Hansen earned the award.

Nov 2

6th Grade Boys Basketball

The sixth grade basketball team traveled to Reed Custer and came away with a split decision. In the first game Dwight prevailed 18-15. Leading the Redbirds was Kade Jensen with seven points and three rebounds. Little Nate Wilkie had four points and led the team with five rebounds. Chase Wilkie had three points. Cason Bean and Daris Brahimi each added a bucket.

The B Team fell 6-30. Leading the scoring was Blayze Halstead with two points. Gunnar Severns added two points. Van Patten had two points with five rebounds. Big Kevin Peterson led the team with six rebounds. Aidan Bromley grabbed three rebounds and had two steals.

7th Girls Basketball:

Last night the Lady Redbirds had a disappointing loss to Gardner for the Illinois Valley Conference. In the first half, the Redbirds were able to get the lead but the Tigers limited our shots in the second half.

June Woods scored 6 points.

Nekaylee Nelson-Smith scored 4 points.

Shay Sulzberger scored 3 points.

Cara Wilson and Elizabeth Hansen each scored 2 points.

8th Girls Basketball:

The 8th Grade Redbirds took 3rd place in the IVC tournament with a win over GSW last night. Despite a slow shooting night, the Redbirds battled back in the 4th quarter to come out on top. Leanne Ruth had 4 points. Addie Avilez had 3 rebounds, 3 steals and 7 points. Olivia Buck had 8 rebounds, 3 steals and 10 points. Carrigan Crouch had 7 rebounds, 2 steals and 4 points. Kaitlynn Todd had 2 rebounds and a steal. Grace Tjelle had 13 rebounds, 4 steals and 2 points.

7th Boys Basketball:

The 7th grade boys basketball team traveled to Reed Custer last night. The Redbirds only scored 2 points in the first half to go on and have 10 points in the second. The boys played great defense all night but really stepped it up in the 4th quarter. The leading scorers for Dwight were Levi Ochoa with 4 points, Landon Hoffner and Ameryn Wiles both chipped in 3 each, And Braxton Flauhaut and Jace Jensen both added a basket. Good hard fought game Redbirds!!

Final score

Dwight-12

Reed Custer-20

8th Boys Basketball:

The Redbirds lost to Reed Custer 20-39. Leading in scoring was Evan Olson with 6 points. Kayden Wood had 5 points. Rylan Woodin, Walter Bradley, and Dane Frobish all had 3 points. Dwight has another road game Monday, 11/6/23 at Ransom.