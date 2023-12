Dwight Christmas for Kids and Love Boxes is looking for volunteers to deliver presents!

Delivery of gifts will be on Saturday, December 9 starting at 9:00 am at the Dwight United Methodist Church. Any help is greatly appreciated!

(Shopper gift drop off will be this Thursday, December 7 from 11:00 am – 5:30 pm at the Dwight United Methodist Church.)

Merry Christmas!