ONE CENT PER GALLON GOES TO DTHS

Dwight BP at 10 Northbrook Drive is donating 1 cent per gallon from their pumps #5 and #6 to Dwight Township High School.

Their pumps have been wrapped in Trojan Green to help promote the program.

The gas station and convenience store is under new management and is eager to become a good neighbor by helping support Dwight Township High School.

The station offers top tier gasoline that goes beyond federal standards to better protect today’s increasingly sophisticated engines.

A 2 cent per gallon discount is available if you pay by cash or debit card. They also have Video Gaming on site and ongoing product sales.

Stop out, fill up and help aid DTHS!!