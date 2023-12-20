Christmas Tree Display at Rotary Park

Thank you to everyone who participated in the Christmas Tree Display at Rotary Park! It was exciting to see so many families and organizations come together to make this possible. Thank you as well to those who volunteered time and equipment. This would not have been possible without your support.

Hopefully you’ve had a chance to take advantage of the weather and walk thru the display at Rotary Park when the trees are lit. If not, there’s still time! The Rotary Club will keep the lights on thru New Year’s Day.

We are already planning for next year. Keep an eye out for more details towards the end of summer.

If you’re interested in being a part of this event next year or any of the other ways Rotary supports the community, please join us! The Dwight Rotary Club meets every Wednesday at Noon at the Dwight Country Club for a meeting and lunch. You are welcome to join us anytime.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year,

Dwight Rotary Club