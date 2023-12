Bruce and Gloria (Gall) Bossert of Dwight will celebrate 6 0 years of marriage.

The couple were married December 7, 1963, at Zoar Community Church in Reddick.

They are the parents of Brian (Pam) of Evanston, and Brad and Maddie, both of Dwight. They have three grandchildren Bailey, Brock and Briggs Bossert of Evanston.

The Bosserts are lifelong farmers in the Dwight area.