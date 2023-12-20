2024 Livingston County Soil and Water Conservation District Annual Meeting

Don’t miss the Livingston County Soil and Water Conservation District’s 79th Annual Meeting! The meeting will be held on January 18, 2024 at the Pontiac Elks Club, 459 Elks Club Rd, Pontiac, starting at 8:00 am with a breakfast buffet.

This year, we are excited to announce that our speaker will be Rita Frazier with the RFD Radio Network. She has been the Director of Network & Audio Services for the RFD Radio Network since 2015, and her prior role with the radio department include Network Anchor. Come and listen to her talk, “Pass it on Down.”

During the meeting, we will also be electing three Soil and Water Conservation District Directors and handing out a Conservation Farm Family and Partner in Conservation Awards.

Tickets for this year’s event are $10 and can be ordered by contacting the Livingston County SWCD office at 815-844-6127, ext. 3 or by emailing livingstoncountyswcd@gmail.com. No tickets will be available for sale at the door. Deadline to RSVP is Wednesday, January 10th. We hope to see many of you there!