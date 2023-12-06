Here’s how the “Shop Hop” works.

On Saturday December 16th from 10am-6pm the 2nd annual Route 66 Christmas Shop Hop will be held. ( This year, we have doubled the amount of shops- if your shop would like to be included in future hops, just send us a message)

You’ll start at one of the 4 passport pick-up and drop off shops along Historic Route 66, from Dwight, IL to Wilmington, IL.

The Passport shops are:

Fleur-de-lis Boutique & Antiques 219 Water St in Wilmington.

The QUEEN BEEs 345 South Broadway St in Coal City.

Cici & Lalas 132 Depot St in Gardner.

After you pick up your passport, you simply visit all 15 shops along the hop.

( all shops are listed with addresses on the passport)

There will be refreshments and special discounts along the way. Many shops are having an in-store raffle.

When you have filled your passport, drop it off at any of the drop off points, ( same 4 shops to pick one up) and you’ll be entered into the grand prize drawing for a gift certificate to every shop on the hop.

Wherever you start, wherever you end up, you’ll be sure to find exactly what you were looking for.

Start at Flo’s on Franklin in Dwight and end at Fleur-de-lis in Wilmington, or start at Fleur-de-lis and end at Flo’s on Franklin.

If you live in Gardner or Coal City, you can start right in the middle and make a loop.

Come spend a Saturday shop hopping with us and you’ll discover why this stretch of historic Route 66 is known as the Red Carpet Corridor.