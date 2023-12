Check out the lit Christmas Trees at Rotary Park.

There will be free Smores this Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

Join the Dwight Rotary Club for Smores at the Christmas Tree Display in Rotary Park before the Parade!

Smores start at 4:00 and will continue until 5:30 or until we run out of supplies.

Look for us at the East end of Rotary Park, just North of the basketball courts.