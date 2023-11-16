With cooperation between Dwight Lions and the Village of Dwight, playground equipment has been installed at Lions Lake.

William Street housing complex continues to take shape.

Crossing guards and lights have been installed at the rail crossing on Morris Road.

The new business sign for Lifetime Auto has been installed at their location on Watters Drive.

The vacant lots on the cul-de-sac at the end of Burbeck Drive have been cleaned up and debris hauled away.

Casey’s new truck stop / convenience store at the intersection of Route 47 and Northbrook Drive (Old Arby’s Location) is under full construction.