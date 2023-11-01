UPDATE ON SHOOTING OF ILLINOIS STATE POLICE OFFICER

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Police (ISP) today provided an update on the condition of Trooper Dakotah Chapman-Green and the investigation into his shooting. On Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at 10:47 p.m., ISP Trooper Chapman-Green stopped 37-year-old Cristobal Santana from Chicago in the 1600 block of Toronto Road in Springfield. During the traffic stop, the suspect fired at least 10 gunshots hitting Trooper Chapman-Green several times, and struck him repeatedly causing facial fractures, a skull fracture, and a brain bleed. The suspect fled the scene, but was taken into custody at 1:58 a.m. on October 25, 2023. Trooper Chapman-Green remains hospitalized. The suspect was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained during the apprehension and remains in the hospital.

“By the Grace of God, Trooper Chapman-Green survived this brutal attack,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “Police officers across the state take an oath to protect the lives of Illinois citizens and too often that means facing diabolical, hateful, vicious evil that no innocent human being should ever have to face. We live in a free country, but there is no freedom without the law, there is no law without law enforcement, and there is no law enforcement without brave souls like Trooper Chapman-Green and those standing here with me today willing to do this noble, but dangerous work.”

On Friday, the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office filed two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder, one count of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm to a Police Officer, one count of Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer, and one count Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon against Santana.

ISP continues to investigate this shooting and will work with the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office to provide more information as it becomes available.

Video of the traffic stop can be found here: https://youtu.be/LSvCYf0_WkM. Video of the news conference will be available on the Illinois State Police Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/ILStatePolice

Donations may be made to the Chapman-Green family by visiting the Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation website at https://www.isphf.org/isphf-donate-online-to-isphf/, or via U.S. mail to Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation, P.O. Box 2210, Springfield, Illinois 62705-2210. On the website, please ensure to note in the comments section, “Trooper Chapman-Green Fund.”

The public is reminded that all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.