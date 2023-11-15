The Salvation Army Red Kettle Program is returning to Dwight for the Holiday season.

There will be “Bell Ringers” at both Tractor Supply Corporation and Old Route 66 Family Restaurant beginning Friday after Thanksgiving.

Four churches in Dwight take part in coordinating the ringers: St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, United Methodist Church, St. Patrick Catholic Church, and New Life Assembly. If you would like to offer an hour or two of your time ringing the bell, please contact one of the churches.

The annual campaign has been operating for several years with funds collected helping people in the Dwight area in times of need.

St. Peter’s Lutheran Church at 326 West Chippewa St. in Dwight distributes the funds and people needing assistance can call 303-638-2490 for information.

Anyone wishing to donate can make checks payable to Dwight Salvation Army and mail them to Dwight Salvation Army, % Gene Mortensen, 315 N. Clinton St., Dwight IL 60420.

Or you can drop donations into the Red Kettles.

The Red Kettle Program would like to thank everyone for their generous donations now, and in the past.