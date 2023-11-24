Rezin elected president of the National Foundation for Women Legislators

Springfield, IL –Illinois Senate Deputy Minority Leader Sue Rezin (R-Morris) has been officially elected President of the National Foundation for Women Legislators (NFWL).

“It is truly humbling and an honor to be chosen by the members of the National Foundation for Women Legislators as their new president,” said Senator Rezin.

Senator Rezin was chosen by the NFWL’s nominating committee to be the next president earlier in the year and was voted into the position during the organization’s annual conference that took place last week in Orlando. She will serve as NFWL President from Nov. 2023 through Nov. 2024.

“The NFWL provides elected women an opportunity to collaborate in order to advance public policy ideas that will make a positive difference in the lives of their constituents,” continued Senator Rezin. “I look forward to this new role within the organization as we strive to assist and empower elected women throughout the nation.”

The National Foundation for Women Legislators, which was first organized in 1938, is a group of more than 5,000 women elected officials from the state, county, and local level across the nation. The NFWL’s mission is to provide resources to elected women for leadership development, exchange of diverse legislative ideas, and effective governance through conferences, state outreach, educational materials, professional and personal relationships, and networking.

For more information about the NFWL, visit https://www.womenlegislators.org/.