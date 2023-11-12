The Prairie Singers celebrate their 35th Christmas Concert Series at four locations.

The Singers invite you to their concerts entitled “Christmas Memories”.

Come and listen to the singers as they sing music that will evoke Christmas memories of childhood and family gatherings.

The Singers’s first concert will be held at the Prairie Creek Public Library in Dwight November 28 at 6:30 pm. Please contact the library, 815 584 3061, for a reservation since space is limited.

The Singers continue to St Patrick’s Catholic Church, Seneca on Sunday, December 3 at 2 pm. The Morris Presbyterian Church, Morris, will host them on Saturday, December 9 at 7 pm. They conclude their series at Epworth Methodist Church, Ottawa on December 10 at 2 pm.

All of the church concerts are open to the public. There will be a free-will offering.

The Prairie Singers are a chamber ensemble of vocalists from three counties, LaSalle, Grundy, and Livingston. For further information contact George McComb, director at 815 287 9806.