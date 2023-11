Odell St. Paul, A Little School With a Big Heart

St. Paul seventh and eighth graders and their teacher Mrs. Carrie Lovell recently delivered a huge holiday donation to the Odell Food Pantry. Collecting for the pantry is an annual event, part of St. Paul’s long tradition of service to the community. This year the students joined forces to collect record amounts of paper goods, cleaning supplies, and personal care products in addition to all the food items.