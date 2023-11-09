Vivian Dorothea (Von Qualen) Rieke, 106, of Dwight, beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away Tuesday, November 7, 2023 in Dwight, IL.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter’s Danish Lutheran Church in Dwight, IL. Visitation will precede the funeral from 9:15 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery in Dwight. Memorials in honor of Vivian may be made to Easter Seals.

Vivian was born March 8, 1917 in rural Gardner, IL to Harry and Marie Kamilla (Nelson) Von Qualen. She married Edward W. Rieke on August 24, 1948 at St. Peter’s Danish Lutheran Church in Dwight. He passed away on December 1, 2005.

Surviving are children, Brent (Marjorie) Rieke, Mark (Peggy) Rieke; grandchildren; Jeanette (Stefan) Driesner, Joshua (Colleen) Rieke, Mary (Trent) Gerig, Laura (Paul) Johnston, Sarah (Aaron) Rice, Joel Rieke, Amber (Darin) Pleshe, Benjamin (Kate) Rieke; 24 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Ruth Kamilla Rieke; 2 sisters in infancy; brothers, Ralph (Evelyn) Von Qualen, Earlen (Margaret) Von Qualen and numerous Rieke brother and sister in laws.

Vivian graduated from Gardner High School and earned her teaching certificate at Illinois State Normal. She then began teaching at age 19 at a one room schoolhouse near Gardner, IL. Subsequently, she went back to Illinois State Normal University to gain her Bachelors degree and taught at the Metcalf School at Illinois State. Then she attended the University of Iowa to receive her Masters degree in teaching reading at the University Lab School. Her next teaching assignment was at Glencoe Elementary School. Following her marriage she concluded her teaching at Buckingham Grade School and Herscher Elementary School before retiring in 1983. She also went to Haiti on a missionary trip with her husband.

She was passionate about teaching students to read. She will be remembered for her strong determination, fearlessness and frugality. Each night she prayed for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren by name. She loved being with family and will be sorely missed.

