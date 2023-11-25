Age 73 of Gardner, Illinois passed away Thursday morning, November 23, 2023, at the ARC of Dwight.

Born June 8, 1950, in Morris, Illinois Janice Elizabeth was a daughter of LeRoy and Mary Louise (Yatuni) Tomastick. She was raised in Gardner and graduated from Gardner South Wilmington High School with the Class of 1968. On March 24, 1972, Janice married Robert Jirus in the warm embrace of her grandparents’ home in Gardner. Together, they created a loving home and cherished family memories throughout the years.

Janice was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Dwight, where she was involved with the Mary and Martha Society and belonged to the South Wilmington Fireman’s Club.

A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Janice embraced her role with grace and devotion. While making cherished memories with her family took precedence over any occupation she pursued throughout the years, she still found fulfillment working at Indicator Light as well as at a local grocery store and gas station in South Wilmington.

Janice possessed a zest for life that stretched far beyond her responsibilities. As a country line dancer and a bowler who participated in a women’s league, she found joy in movement and camaraderie. She was a great sports fan, and took pleasure in cheering on her favorite Chicago sports teams. Yet it was in the kitchen where her talents truly flourished, a treasured skill passed down from her beloved grandmother.

Janice’s appreciation for nature was also unwavering. She will fondly be remembered for her love of flowers and the simple joy she found in watching the cardinals at the bird feeder. In addition, Janice possessed a deep affection for her beloved cocker spaniels, cherishing their presence as dear companions.

May the memories of Janice forever be etched in the hearts, as a beacon of love and devotion to all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Robert Jirus; son, Brian (Heather) Jirus of East Brooklyn and daughter, Kelley (Al) Johnston of Wilmington; two grandchildren: Alyssa Johnston and Anthony Johnston; one sister, Linda Crane of Pontiac; her mother-in-law, Unetta Jirus of East Brooklyn; two sisters-in-law, Bonnie Nelson of Wisconsin and Helen (Larry) Elliott of East Brooklyn and numerous nieces and nephews, as well as her long-time dear friends: Lorraine Borvansky, Robin Sorenson and Mona Sorenson.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents, LeRoy Tomastick and Mary Louise (Wayne) Roost; one brother, Peter Nelson and her father-in-law, Joseph Jirus.

The family will receive friends for a visitation at Reeves Funeral Home, 203 Liberty Street in Gardner on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Janice will then lie in state on Wednesday morning, November 29, 2023, at Emmanual Lutheran Church, 325 E. Mazon Street in Dwight from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service 10:00 a.m. Pastor John Mueller will officiate.

Burial will be in Braceville-Gardner Cemetery.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Janice’s memory to either the South Wilmington or Gardner Fire Protection Districts or Emmanual Lutheran Church.

Family and friends are encouraged to log onto www.ReevesFuneral.com to sign the guest book, upload photographs or share Janice’s memorial page online through social media.

Funeral services and arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Reeves Funeral Homes, Ltd. in Gardner. (815-237-2526)