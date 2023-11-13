An intelligent and ambitious woman, Callie attended St. Rose School in Wilmington before graduating from Wilmington High School with the Class of 2012. She then pursued her passion for science at St. Francis University in Joliet, where she majored in Biology and minored in Chemistry. During her time at St. Francis University, Callie also brought joy to the sidelines as a cheerleader.

Growing up on a farm, Callie developed a deep love for animals and fishing. Her gentle heart extended to her two dogs, Toby and Maverick, whom she adored beyond measure. In addition to her outdoor pursuits, Callie had an affinity for shopping and exploring new places.

Callie’s vivacious personality made her unforgettable to all who knew her. Sassy and always ready to have fun, she had an infectious zest for life that permeated every gathering. She had an innate ability to make everyone around her laugh and feel loved. Callie truly was the life of the party, and a vibrant soul who lit up every room she entered.

Tragedy struck unexpectedly when Callie lost her life due to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. The news of this untimely departure has left family and friends devastated as they mourn the loss of such a bright light in their lives. The memories we carry of Callie will forever hold her vibrant spirit close to our hearts. Her infectious laughter, caring nature, and zest for life will continue to inspire us as we move forward. Callie Amber Smith Tatroe may be gone from our sight, but she will never be gone from our hearts.

Callie’s surviving family and friends include her husband, Tony; parents John and Wendy Smith and brother Calvin Smith of Wilmington; aunts and uncles: Beth (Dave) Bean of Kankakee, Debi Kempen of Florida, Becky Bonds of Watseka, Kim (Don) Smith of North Carolina, Jill and Mike Smith of Kentucky, Russell (Debi) Rocknowski of Bradley, Robin (Joe) Monik of Kentucky, Darrin (Cindy) Rocknowski of Bourbonnais, Edwin (Anna) Smith of Bradley, James (Dawn) Smith and Teresa (Dave) Pollack of Wilmington, Robert Smith of Joliet; numerous cousins; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Mary and Charles Tatroe of Braidwood, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Katie Tatroe of Terra Haute, Indiana, Charlie Tatroe, David Tatroe, Steven Tatroe, and Laura Tatroe all of Braidwood. In times both joyous and challenging, Callie could always rely on the unwavering support and friendship of her best friends: Alyssa Sicard of Bourbonnais, Stephanie Bardel of Tennessee, and Brianne Osmanson of Wilmington. Their bond was a testament to the love and loyalty that Callie inspired in those fortunate enough to call her their friend.

Callie was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Betty and Charles Rocknowski; paternal grandparents: Elois and Alfred Smith; uncles: Jim Bonds and Darrell Brandon; aunt, Linda Smith, and cousin, Gary Waller, Jr.

The family will receive friends for a visitation at Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 East Kahler Road in Wilmington on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 between the hours of 4:00 PM and 8:00 PM.

Funeral services will follow on Thursday morning, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in St Rose Catholic Church, 604 S. Kankakee Street in Wilmington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM. with Rev. Marcin Michalak presiding and Deacon Pat Skelly assisting.

Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Wilmington, where Callie will be laid to rest near her paternal grandparents.

