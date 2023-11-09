Noah Kelleher , 17, a Providence Catholic High School Senior, has been named a State Scholar Designate.

Kelleher is also a member of the National Honor Society, a mountain climber, trumpeter, and is considering degrees in business and finance.

Noah loves to travel and has been all over North America and Iceland. He has also traveled abroad throughout Europe and many of it’s major capitals. He was in Hawaii for spring break earlier this year. This past summer he toured England and France as part of the Junior Class trip, and looks forward to the Senior Class trips to Greece and to Spain in the summer of 2024. One of the add ons to Greece is a dinner with Greek dances on a ship, where breaking plates is expected and considered a compliment.

“I have been blessed to have seen and to have been immersed in so many interesting and beautiful places”, said Kelleher. “England was a great tour. I felt compelled to trim the weeds around Stonehenge; those rocks everyone is making such a fuss about”. He added, “France, especially Paris has been my favorite destination so far, and I learned so much about different cultures and their people every place I have been.” “Paris is different in my view. It is a state of mind of course, but they blend all the experiences so well. I was just in wonder wandering the gilded halls and corridors of the Louvre and seeing the Mona Lisa, the Wedding Feast of Cana depicting the first miracle of Christ, and so many artifacts telling the history of the world brilliantly. I could have spent weeks there honestly. The fine foods and entertainment of this amazing city leads me to conclude that everyone needs to visit Paris, for in my view, there is no other.”

“I look forward to college and the new challenges before me,” said Kelleher.

The State Scholar Program recognizes students attending approved high schools for outstanding academic achievement. Approximately the top ten percent of graduates from approved high schools are announced as State Scholars each year.