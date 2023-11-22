The MVK Seniors met Nov. 21, 2023 at the Mazon American Legion for a Thanksgiving Dinner provided by CNN and furnished by the “Whistle Stop” in Coal City.

President Sherry McIntosh called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was said. Silent prayer was said for the deceased and ill members, Military, and EMT’s.

Happy Birthday was sung for Barb Carter, Jerry Haff, Shirley Matzen, Shirley Peterson, Marcia Togloalto and Enrique Villafranco. Door prizes were won by Robin Homerding, Tom Hill and Shirley Matzen.

The Secretaries and Treasurers reports were read and motion to adjourn the meeting was ayed by all.

The next meeting will be held on Dec 19, 2023 with Euchre at 10:30 and Bingo following the meeting, motion to adjourn the meeting by Sandy Chismisrck and seconded by Harriet Osborne.

Anyone 60 or older is invited to join for a small donation. Be sure to call CNN at (1-815-941-1590) to make a reservation .







