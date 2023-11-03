The first half ended at 4-3, but the girls’ 13 steals and tenacious defense held Saratoga to 7 points in the whole game & outscored them 10-0 in the 4th quarter.
Brooklyn Sheedy, Morgan Starwalt, Susie Brown, Brynlee Hunt, and Kaydynce Wardlow were the scorers of the game. All girls contributed and it was a true team win. Come support them at their 8th grade night on Tuesday against Wilmington!
This week in MVK Girls Basketball – 10/28
- Kaydynce Wardlow had 10 points & 16 rebounds
- Brooklyn Sheedy had 26 points
- Brynlee Hunt had 16 points & 8 steals
- As a team, the girls had 58 rebounds and worked hard to secure both wins
This week in MVK Girls Basketball – 10/27
Monday night, 8th grade girls basketball beat Milton Pope, 16-8.
- Brynlee Hunt had 8 points.
Tuesday night, both the 7th & 8th grade girls basketball teams beat Serena.
- 7th grade won 17-12.
- Maggie Pfeifer scored 6 points
-
Casey Humphrey scored 7 points
8th Grade won 31-9.
-
Brooklyn Sheedy scored 23 points
-
The girls outscored Serena 11-0 in the second quarter.
This week in MVK Girls Basketball – 10/19
Monday, 10/16 the 8th Grade MVK Mavericks secured another victory. Brooklyn Sheedy achieved another double-double to lead the 30-20 victory against Ransom. She scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
The girls had a strong first half; leading 16-2 and never looked back. Additional scorers were Lily Brown (6 points) Morgan Starwalt (4 points) & Kaydynce Wardlow (4 points & 10 rebounds) and Brynlee Hunt (2 points & 5 steals)
Tuesday 10/17 both the 7th and 8th grade girls beat Seneca.
7th Grade won 19-5. Casey Humphrey took control of the game and put up 12 points. Maggie Pfeifer had 6 points.
8th grade won 21-11. As a team, they took control with their 28 rebounds and 10 steals. The girls adjusted quickly to many changes on the fly to keep the lead.
Wednesday 10/18, 8th grade girls Basketball beat Grand Ridge, 31-10. Lily Brown and Brooklyn Sheedy scored 10 points each.
Thursday 10/19, both the 7th & 8th grade girls basketball beat Elwood.
7th Grade won 28-12.
-
Ameliah Weber scored 12 points to lead the way
-
Maggie Pfeifer scored 8 points
8th Grade won 27-10.
-
Brooklyn Sheedy scored 14 points
-
Kaydynce Wardlow had 8 rebounds and 4 points.
-
As a team, there were 26 rebounds
-
This brings the girls to a 9-2 record.
This week in MVK Girls Basketball – 10/13
10/10: The 8th grade team beat Gardner, 31-13. Brooklyn scored 20 points to lead the way. Brynlee led with 8 rebounds.
10/11: The 7th grade girls defeated Reed Custer, 16-6. Maggie led the way with 8 points, and Kendall with 6 rebounds. Ameliah, Casey, and Marlie also helped to keep our scoring lead.
The 8th graders took a tough loss to Reed Custer, 19-17. They led 13-4 at halftime, but unfortunately fell short in the 3rd quarter leading to a close, back & forth 4th quarter.
10/12: The MVK 8th grade girls defeated Saratoga, 24-16. They led 8-6 at halftime, and never gave up the lead after that. Brooklyn scored 14 points. Morgan came through with 6 clutch points, as well as baskets from Brynlee and Kaydynce to increase the lead.