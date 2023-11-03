The MVK Mavericks 8th Grade Girls Basketball Team won the conference Championship against Saratoga. The final score was 18-7.

The first half ended at 4-3, but the girls’ 13 steals and tenacious defense held Saratoga to 7 points in the whole game & outscored them 10-0 in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Sheedy, Morgan Starwalt, Susie Brown, Brynlee Hunt, and Kaydynce Wardlow were the scorers of the game. All girls contributed and it was a true team win. Come support them at their 8th grade night on Tuesday against Wilmington!

This week in MVK Girls Basketball – 10/28

The MVK 8th grade girls basketball team beat Elwood, 27-23, and Dwight 32-18; advancing them to the conference championship this Thursday, November 2nd @ 5:45.

Throughout the 2 games…

Kaydynce Wardlow had 10 points & 16 rebounds

Brooklyn Sheedy had 26 points

Brynlee Hunt had 16 points & 8 steals

As a team, the girls had 58 rebounds and worked hard to secure both wins

This week in MVK Girls Basketball – 10/27

Monday night, 8th grade girls basketball beat Milton Pope, 16-8.

Brynlee Hunt had 8 points.

Tuesday night, both the 7th & 8th grade girls basketball teams beat Serena.

7th grade won 17-12.

Maggie Pfeifer scored 6 points

Casey Humphrey scored 7 points

8th Grade won 31-9.

Brooklyn Sheedy scored 23 points

The girls outscored Serena 11-0 in the second quarter.

This week in MVK Girls Basketball – 10/19

Monday, 10/16 the 8th Grade MVK Mavericks secured another victory. Brooklyn Sheedy achieved another double-double to lead the 30-20 victory against Ransom. She scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

The girls had a strong first half; leading 16-2 and never looked back. Additional scorers were Lily Brown (6 points) Morgan Starwalt (4 points) & Kaydynce Wardlow (4 points & 10 rebounds) and Brynlee Hunt (2 points & 5 steals)

Tuesday 10/17 both the 7th and 8th grade girls beat Seneca.



7th Grade won 19-5. Casey Humphrey took control of the game and put up 12 points. Maggie Pfeifer had 6 points.

8th grade won 21-11. As a team, they took control with their 28 rebounds and 10 steals. The girls adjusted quickly to many changes on the fly to keep the lead.

Wednesday 10/18, 8th grade girls Basketball beat Grand Ridge, 31-10. Lily Brown and Brooklyn Sheedy scored 10 points each.

Thursday 10/19, both the 7th & 8th grade girls basketball beat Elwood.

7th Grade won 28-12.

Ameliah Weber scored 12 points to lead the way

Maggie Pfeifer scored 8 points

8th Grade won 27-10.

Brooklyn Sheedy scored 14 points

Kaydynce Wardlow had 8 rebounds and 4 points.

As a team, there were 26 rebounds

This brings the girls to a 9-2 record.

This week in MVK Girls Basketball – 10/13

10/10: The 8th grade team beat Gardner, 31-13. Brooklyn scored 20 points to lead the way. Brynlee led with 8 rebounds.

10/11: The 7th grade girls defeated Reed Custer, 16-6. Maggie led the way with 8 points, and Kendall with 6 rebounds. Ameliah, Casey, and Marlie also helped to keep our scoring lead.

The 8th graders took a tough loss to Reed Custer, 19-17. They led 13-4 at halftime, but unfortunately fell short in the 3rd quarter leading to a close, back & forth 4th quarter.

10/12: The MVK 8th grade girls defeated Saratoga, 24-16. They led 8-6 at halftime, and never gave up the lead after that. Brooklyn scored 14 points. Morgan came through with 6 clutch points, as well as baskets from Brynlee and Kaydynce to increase the lead.